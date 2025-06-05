No time to cook? Here’s your week sorted

We know the feeling – nothing in the fridge, but everything good is out there. So, if you like your calendar built around what’s for lunch and dinner, we’re right there with you. Dubai’s dining calendar doesn’t really do quiet weeks – there’s always something new landing, levelling up, or just low-key vibing at the top of its game. Whether you’re booking a dinner date, meeting the crew, or just in the mood for limited-time menus and new energy, here are five of the best restaurants in Dubai to check out this week.

SUSHISAMBA

Perched on the 51st floor of The St. Regis, SUSHISAMBA is always a vibe: panoramic skyline views, DJ beats setting the tempo, and a crowd that loves to dress up. This week, it’s dialled things up with Sushi Week – a limited-time run of Samba Rolls inspired by the brand’s global locations. It’s a well curated menu that’s all about playful combinations and presentation, made for sharing or going solo.

Offer: Expect rolls like the SAMBA VEGAS (crispy rice, toro, yuzu tobiko, chipotle mayo fpr Dhs105), the SAMBA MILANO (salmon, crispy nori, cream cheese for Dhs92), and a local star: the SAMBA DUBAI with Maine lobster, avocado, soy paper, and aji honey truffle (for Dhs168). There’s also a luxe Ultimate Sashimi/Nigiri platter if you’re in the mood to go all in.

Location: SUSHISAMBA, 51st Floor, The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm

Operating hours: Monday 16 to Thursday June 19. Opening hours: lunch: 12–3pm (Mon–Fri), Alegria Lunch: 1–3:30pm (Sat–Sun), Dinner: 6pm–2am daily

Contact: (0)4 278 4888. sushisamba.com.@sushisambadubai

China Tang

China Tang Dubai at The Lana Promenade has introduced Sir David’s Business Lunch – a set menu designed to bring Cantonese flair to the workweek. Available Monday to Friday, this curated lunch pairs handcrafted dim sum and classic mains with the restaurant’s signature charm.

Offer:

Classic Menu (Dhs138) for two courses: Chef Li’s Steamed Dim Sum Collection (Jiao Zi Style Dumpling, Xiao Long Bao, Har Kau) and a choice of main dish: Kung Pao Prawns, Chicken in Black Bean Sauce, or Vegetarian Ma Po Tofu with Jasmine Rice.

Signature Menu (Dhs168) for three courses: Sweet Corn Soup, Dim Sum Collection, and one main dish.

Optional add-on: (Dhs25) for a glass of wine or specialty tea.

Location: China Tang Dubai, The Lana Promenade, Marasi Bay Marina

Operating hours: Monday to Friday, 12pm – 3pm

Contact: (0)4 295 7464. @chinatang_dubai

Armani/Amal

This is a new take on southern India’s coastal classics, right in the heart of Downtown Dubai. Set inside the Armani Hotel at Burj Khalifa, Armani/Amal is offering a three-course menu that honours authentic South Indian flavours with modern finesse – perfect for an intimate dinner or a special gathering.

Offer: Three-course set menu priced at Dhs400 per person. Chef Rohit and his team deliver dishes that balance tradition with premium ingredients. Starters include crisp Baby Corn Bezule, pan-seared Chemmeen Pollichathu prawns, chargrilled Meen Karivepillai sea bream, and spiced Chicken 65 with Malabar paratha. For mains, dive into regional favourites like Kori Gassi chicken curry, Lamb Pepper Fry paired with dosa, tangy Andhra Fish Curry, and vegetable sides like Broccolini & Asparagus Poriyal and classic Sambhar lentil stew. The menu wraps up with Adapradam, a traditional rice pudding sweetened with jaggery and finished with coconut and cashews – a simple, comforting finish.

Location: Armani/Amal, Third Floor, Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa

Operating hours: 6:30pm – 11pm daily

Contact: (0)4 888 3666. armanihoteldubai.com. @armanihoteldubai

Babel

Take a breather from the daily grind with a weekday lunch that’s all about Lebanese comfort food. Babel’s heart is its Tabkha – a traditional Lebanese home cooking in its most authentic form.

Offer: The “plat du jour” weekday business lunch is priced at just Dhs45. The menu rotates regularly, featuring dishes like kibbeh shish barak (spiced kibbeh with yogurt dumplings), siyadieh (fish with caramelised onions and spices), and mulukhiyah (slow-cooked jute mallow leaves).

Location: Babel, The Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue, 1st Floor Financial Ctr St, Downtown Dubai

Operating hours: Monday to Friday, 12pm – 5pm

Contact: (0)4 431 2333. babeldubai.com. @babeldubai

Mott 32

Mott 32 flips the usual brunch script with an evening set menu and drinks package designed for a more relaxed Thursday night. The vibe gets a boost from a live DJ and roaming musician, setting the tone for a low-key but lively night out.

Offer: Multi-course set menu with two hours of free-flow selected beverages for Dhs345 per person. Expect a selection of dim sum, starters, mains, and classic rice or noodle dishes – think King Prawn Har Gow, Wok-Fried Angus Beef, and Stir-Fried Egg Noodles.

Timings: Every Thursday in June, 8pm to 10pm

Location: Mott 32 Dubai

Contact: (0)4 278 4832. mott32.com. @mott32dubai

Images: Supplied