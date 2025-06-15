Love Cantonese and fine dining? Well this new gem knows what it’s doing

What do we really know about Cantonese food? Other than the comfort classics we crave on movie nights – the silky dumplings, crispy spring rolls, spicy noodles out of delivery boxes – we’ve tried it all, we love it, we keep coming back for more. But here’s the question – what does Cantonese cuisine look like when it’s dressed up? When it’s served with ceremony and plated like art. That’s where China Tang comes in. This Dubai debut at the Lana Promenade brings with it the legacy of the original London icon – founded by the late Sir David Tang – it’s refined, nostalgic, and so well-executed it makes you rethink what “Cantonese food” has meant to you up until now.

The story

This isn’t just another upscale opening in a city full of them. The original China Tang in London’s Dorchester is a legend in its own right, known for its mastering approach to traditional Cantonese cuisine and impeccable service. China Tang was Sir David Tang’s passion project – mixing the glamour of 1930s Shanghai with authentic Cantonese culinary heritage. Its Dubai outpost sits in the Lana promenade, by the waters of Marasi Bay Marina, echoing the grandeur of its London and Hong Kong siblings and keeping that same DNA, while making space for its own story.

The space

Walking into China Tang feels like stepping into a different city, maybe even a different decade. The interiors lean into 1930s Shanghai glamour – mirrored walls, art deco patterns, velvet textures, dimmed lighting that makes everything (and everyone) glow. There’s drama in the design in a playful way. The colour palette is vibrant but somehow still cosy. And then there’s the view. Step out to the terrace and you’re met with a front-row seat to Marasi Bay, all lit up and lowkey stunning.

The presentation: Where eyes eat first

At China Tang, the artistry begins long before your first bite. The plates themselves are a statement – hand-painted ceramics and elegant serving trays. The dim sum arrives in bamboo steamers, each lid lift revealing something too pretty to touch (but you do, of course). Larger dishes come on custom trays or carved platters that feel less like serviceware and more like a curated frame for what’s on display. Every dish arrives framed like a work of art, even the rice shows up looking styled.

The food

This is not fusion. This is tradition, refined. The menu celebrates the comfort dishes we love – but levels them up with technique, balance, and quality ingredients. We kicked things off with the Foie Gras Cherries (Dhs198) – rich, delicate bites wrapped in a glossy cherry glaze with just the right touch of sweetness. Alongside, the Spinach in sesame and peanut dressing brought texture (Dhs88). Then we had the golden shrimp Har-Kau (Dhs88), Crispy Seafood Prawn Cheung-fan (Dhs68), which was easily a favourite. We also had the vegetable spring rolls (Dhs78), Sir David’s Hot & Sour soup (Dhs88) – a signature dish and another favourite. While the iconic Beijing Duck is a signature main, we opted for a different direction, and we weren’t disappointed. We had the Crispy Shredded Beef (Dhs218), Stir-fried Scallop & Asparagus (Dhs198). For dessert, we went with the Chilled Sichuan Jelly (Dhs78), served with a full table-side presentation where we picked our favourite fruits and toppings – a refreshing, light finish to the meal. We also tried the Chocolate and Jasmine Tea Cake (Dhs98), which was beautifully balanced and absolutely delicious.

Verdict

China Tang reframes what Cantonese fine dining looks like in Dubai – an iconic name delivering on both taste and atmosphere. Whether you’re here for the legacy or the dim sum, you’ll leave impressed. We came for the food, stayed for the vibe, and we’ll be back for more.

Location: The Lana Promenade, Dorchester Collection, Marasi Bay Marina.

Contact: (0)4 295 7464. @chinatang_dubai

Images: Supplied