5 of the best restaurants in Dubai this week: June 9 to June 12
No plans? You do now…
Outside is cancelled ‘til further notice, but Dubai is in its glow-up era anyway. The temps are rising, but so is the lineup – which makes these 5 of the best restaurants in Dubai worth leaving the house for. Save this list.
Three Cuts Steakhouse
Set on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall, this low-key spot keeps things simple: quality meat, solid execution, and a laid-back setting. The business lunch takes the same approach – one starter, one main – with picks like beef carpaccio, mushroom risotto, and steak frites. It’s Dhs135 well spent, and makes for an easy midday break.
Offer: Dhs135 for one starter and one main
Timings: Monday to Friday, 12pm to 4pm
Location: Rooftop, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah
Contact: (0)4 395 6000. @threecutsdxb
Kokoro
Known for bringing a new twist to sushi, Kokoro has built a loyal following with its handroll bar and creative menus. Now, they’re serving “The Greatest Hits Vol.1,” a limited-edition set menu featuring fan favourites selected through their Instagram Broadcast Channel – ten courses of sushi classics and standout bites.
Offer: Dhs490 per person for the 10-course set menu
Timings: Limited availability daily
Location: Al Serkal Avenue – 17th St – Al Quoz – Al Quoz Industrial Area 1
Contact: @kokoro.dxb
Bab El Bahr
View this post on Instagram
Bab El Bahr brings Lebanon’s coastal seafood tradition to Downtown Dubai with a unique market-style dining concept – pick your fish and let the chefs work their magic with a modern Mediterranean twist. The space has been beautifully renovated, offering a relaxed yet stylish setting perfect for any time of day.
Offer: Seafood market-style, à la carte
Timings: Daily, 11am to 1am
Location: Boulevard 29, Mohamed Bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai
Contact: (0)4 456 2881. @babelbahr.alhallab
Leen’s
A spot that strikes the balance between relaxed and refined, Leen’s at Emirates Towers offers a three-course business lunch packed with global flavours. For Dhs115, you get to choose a starter, main, and dessert – think Chicken Gyoza, Beef Tagliata Salad, and Coconut Matcha Cheesecake. Ideal for a client catch-up or a chilled-out midday break.
Offer: Dhs115 per person for a three-course set menu
Timings: Daily, 12pm to 3pm
Location: Leen’s, Emirates Towers, DIFC, Dubai
Contact: (0)4 388 0553 @leens_ae
Netsu by Ross Shonhan
Netsu introduces Wagyu Omakase – a seven-course journey through premium Australian and Japanese Wagyu cuts, focusing on lesser-known parts like chuck rib and rump cap. Designed for sharing (3-4 guests), the meal is prepared tableside, high on technique and sustainability.
Offer: Wagyu Omakase, Dhs1,800 for 3-4 guests
Timings: Available daily
Location: Netsu by Ross Shonhan, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira
Contact: (0)4 777 2232. @netsudubai
Images: Supplied/Instagram