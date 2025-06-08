New restaurants in Dubai, because the city is always hungry for more…
Dubai’s always got something new cooking, and June is no exception. This month, there’s an exciting lineup of new restaurants in Dubai to explore. From classic Greek dining to innovative Cantonese cuisine, here are 8 new restaurants in Dubai to check out this June.
China Tang
The iconic London-born Cantonese restaurant makes its Middle East debut at The Lana Promenade. Opulent, Art Deco glamour meets 1930s Shanghai. Think mirrored ceilings, stained glass, intricate wallpaper, and a moody, elegant cocktail bar.
Offering: A refined take on Cantonese cuisine by Chef Li Zhenjun. Signature dishes include Xiao Long Bao, Sir David’s Hot & Sour Soup, Whole Lobster with E-Fu Noodles, and the famous Beijing Duck, roasted in a custom oven and carved tableside. New Dubai exclusives include Foie Gras Cherries, Da Hong Pao Lamb Cutlets, and Honey-Glazed Beef Char Siu.
Timings: Opening daily 12pm to 11pm
Location: The Lana Promenade, Dorchester Collection, Marasi Bay Marina
Contact: (0)4 295 7464. @chinatang_dubai
Elaia, Pier 7
The newest name at Pier 7, Elaia brings a laid-back take on Mediterranean dining with a menu made for sharing. Expect dishes like crispy zucchini, melitzanosalata, grilled octopus, and salt-baked red snapper, plus wood-fired pizzas and a solid wine list. Inside, the space is low-lit, warm, and spacious, with Marina views if you’re sitting outside.
Offering: Mediterranean sharing plates, seafood, wood-fired pizzas, fresh breads and dips, curated wines.
Timings: Daily, 12pm to 1am
Location: Elaia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina
Contact: (0)4 576 2389. elaiadubai.com. @elaiadubai
Replay, Bla Bla
If good company, music, and a mic in hand is your kind of night, you’ll want to check out Replay. Just launched on the upper floor of Bla Bla Dubai in JBR, the new karaoke lounge built for Dubai’s summer nightlife. With seven private themed rooms, a main lounge with a DJ booth, and over 80,000 songs across 20+ languages, it’s made for post-brunch hangouts, group celebrations, and spontaneous sing-offs. The menu keeps it casual but solid, salmon tacos, dynamite shrimp, truffle pizza, and other shareables.
Offering: Private karaoke sessions are priced at Dhs45/hour (2+ hours) or Dhs55/hour (1-hour bookings).
Timings: Open daily from 5pm to 3am
Location: Replay, Bla Bla Dubai, JBR
Contact: (0)4 584 4111.Â replay.ae. @replaydubai
Geisha and Opal Room
This June, Dubai gets two new spots that take dining and nightlife up a notch.
Geisha is a Pan-Asian lounge with a live sushi bar and crafted cocktails. After 11PM, the vibe turns up with live bands and DJs.
Just steps away inside the restaurant, Opal Room is a hidden speakeasy offering a low-key, intimate escape as the night unfolds.
Opening June
Location: 16th floor of Emirates Financial Towers in DIFC
Culinara Social Dining
Culinara Social Dining is one of the newest arrivals on Dubai’s culinary map. Set 100 metres above the city in The Link at One Zaabeel, this sky-high food hall brings together 12 of the region’s most exciting chefs, homegrown concepts, and indie favourites, all under one roof, in a buzzing, beautifully designed spot.
Timings: Open daily from 12pm to 11pm, Coffee and breakfast available daily from, 7am to 11pm.
Location: The Link, One Zaabeel, 24th Floor.
Contact: culinaradubai.com
Brasserie Lutetia
Brasserie Lutetia, now open on the second floor of Sofitel Dubai Downtown, brings a taste of Paris to the city’s core. Putting a modern spin on the traditional French brasserie, the space is both stylish and relaxed, serving classic French and Mediterranean dishes with a sustainable twist, thanks to its use of hydroponic farming. From morning croissants to leisurely lunches and evening drinks, Brasserie Lutetia delivers great food, a vibrant vibe, and plenty of charm.
Timings: Breakfast from 6.30am to 10.30am, lunch from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, dinner from 6.30pm to 10.30pm.
Location: Brasserie Lutetia, 2nd Floor, Sofitel Dubai Downtown.
Contact: sofitel-dubai-downtown.com
Char
Two Stories, One Space: Around the Block & CHAR open at Nad Al Sheba Mall
The neighbourhood cafe you know and love is levelling up. Around the Block has landed at Nad Al Sheba Mall, and with it comes CHAR, a flame-forward grill bar that takes over from 2pm. One venue, two distinct moods.
From 7am to 2pm, it’s specialty coffee, global breakfasts, and all-day comfort. After 2pm, the space transforms into CHAR, a modern grill bar focused on live-fire cooking. Standouts include smoked Baba Ganoush, Butter Shrimp, and dishes kissed by custom-built Perilla grills and Josper ovens.
Timings:
Daily, 7am to 11pm
Location:
Ground Floor, Nad Al Sheba Mall
Contact:
@aroundtheblock
Apollo
Set to open this June, Apollo is an all-day restaurant and bar with a front-row seat to the water. The indoor-outdoor space keeps things polished but laid-back, with a global menu that includes signature plates like the grilled striploin.
Offering:
A diverse menu featuring international dishes, sharing plates, and a solid wine list.
Timings:
Daily, 12pm to 12am
Location:
Palm Views West, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Contact:
@apollothepalm
