Outside is cancelled until further notice because sun burn is not a cute look on anyone. And while the temperatures in Dubai continue to rise, so does the amazing amazing lineup – which makes these 5 of the best restaurants in Dubai worth leaving the house for. Save this list.

Bussola

A classic Italian brunch gets the golf-course treatment at Bussola’s Jumeirah Golf Estates outpost with Brunchissimo, a Sunday afternoon session made for sharing. The spread starts with antipasti – think creamy burrata, oysters, cured meats and golden fritti – before moving into pizzas, pastas, and mains with plenty of choice. It all ends with a round of proper desserts, from tiramisu to chocolate cake.

Offer: Dhs520 with bubbly; Dhs495 with house or soft drinks; Dhs150 for kids aged 5–11

Timings: Sundays from 1pm to 4pm

Location: Bussola, Clubhouse Golf & Country Club, Jumeirah Golf Estates

Contact: (0)4 586 7760. @bussola.jge

At.mosphere, Burj Khalifa

Late-night brunch just levelled up – 122 levels, to be exact. At.mosphere has introduced a new Friday-night session in its lounge, with skyline views with a line-up of music and proper vibes until late. The menu kicks off with uramaki sushi, short rib bao, beef sliders, fried calamari, smoked salmon, and mini viennoiserie. For mains, pick from truffle risotto, roasted baby chicken, or seabream à la plancha, with beef tartare also in the mix for those into raw. It all ends with a dessert line-up that includes chocolate mousse, crepes, and seasonal clafoutis.

Offer: Dhs495 with soft drinks; Dhs795 with two house drinks; Dhs1,199 with one bottle of bubbles

Timings: Fridays from 8.30pm to 11.30pm

Location: Lounge, At.mosphere, 122nd Floor, Burj Khalifa

Contact: (0)4 888 3828. @atmospheredubai

Ossiano, Atlantis The Palm

At Ossiano – one of Dubai’s oldest restaurants: 10+ years and still going strong – there’s a six-course tasting menu that maps the Atlantic. Ossiano’s Summer of Discovery runs until the end of August, spotlighting ingredients and inspirations from the ocean. Expect canapés like King Crab, oyster illusions, and otoro tartlets with Kristal caviar, followed by pea panna cotta with hazelnuts, pan con tomate with chutoro tuna, and cod poached in kombu oil with chimichurri and lime caviar. Langoustine with passionfruit jam and curry leaf keeps things tropical. For mains, choose between John Dory with citrus butter or wagyu grilled over binchotan charcoal. Dessert is a rich chocolate and almond sponge with ganache and mousse.

Offer: Dhs1,150 for the Summer of Discovery tasting menu; wine pairing from Dhs600; non-alcoholic pairing Dhs250

Timings: Wednesday to Monday, from 6pm to 9.30pm, until August 31

Location: Ossiano, Atlantis The Palm

Contact: (0)4 426 2626. @ossianodubai

Scalini

A seasonal pop-up that’s all about the truffle. Scalini teams up with Casinetto and Umbria’s San Pietro Pettine to host its Summer Truffle Market from June 14 to July 14. You can browse an edit of truffle-infused products – think honey, olive oil, salt, and whole black summer truffles – sourced straight from Italy. The experience kicks off on Saturday, June 14 with a live visit from San Pietro Pettine’s Carlo Caporicci, who’ll lead a pasta-making demo and host an intimate truffle-focused tasting menu. Expect hand-rolled tagliolini, pillowy ravioli, and generous shavings of summer truffle throughout.

Offer: Summer Truffle Market with live demo and tasting menu on June 14; retail items available daily until July 14

Timings: June 14 to July 14, daily

Location: Scalini Dubai, Restaurant Village, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach

Contact: (0)4 439 0068. @scalinidubai

Dhow & Anchor

Dhow & Anchor just dropped the ultimate summer hangout: a fully air-conditioned tent on the upper terrace – yes, with killer views of Burj Al Arab. From June 15 to September 30, you can catch live sports, chill with a drink, and stay cool while still being outdoors(ish).

The real star? Their Weekend Roast. Think slow-cooked beef, corn-fed chicken, honey-glazed lamb, or a veggie Impossible option – served with all the classic trimmings. Feeling sweet? Go for the dessert combo and get in on the sticky toffee pudding, apple crumble, banoffee, or chocolate mess situation.

Offer: Dhs125 for just the roast, or Dhs165 with dessert

Timings: Saturdays and Sundays, 12pm to 10pm

Location: Upper terrace tent, Dhow & Anchor, Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Contact: (0)4 432 3232.@dhowandanchor

