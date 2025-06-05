New eats, new vibes – here’s where to show up hungry this weekend

If your weekend plans are all about good food and trying something a little different, we’ve got you. Maybe a new, soulful Palestinian kitchen, a Japanese solo brunch, or a one-night-only Korean-European chef’s table – whatever your vibe, these five of the best restaurants in Dubai are worth checking out this weekend.

HANU

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HANU Dubai (@hanu_dubai)

HANU on Palm Jumeirah is hosting a unique one-night event with chef Robin Höfer, known for his precision and nature-inspired style from Michelin-star kitchens. The result? A 12-course menu blending Korean ingredients and modern European technique. Think golden egg with sago pearls, kimbab with salmon roe, and Kobe striploin with galbi glaze. The intimate chef’s table seats only 10 guests per session, with two sittings on June 21.

Offer: A 12-Course Dining Collaboration, priced at Dhs750

Location: St. Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah

Times: June 21, 6pm & 9pm

Contact: (0)4 278 4844. @hanu_dubai

Haya’s Kitchen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Hidden inside Alserkal’s Warehouse 20, the newly opened Haya’s Kitchen is a soulful celebration of Palestinian heritage and home-style cooking. A collaboration between Haya Bishouty and Rania Kana’an, it’s an intimate, slow-living kind of vibe that honours grandmothers, ancestral knowledge, and traditions that taste like comfort.

Offer: From warm bowls of Khweya (aka Palestinian Cereal) to Msakhan served the traditional way – on Taboon bread – this one’s all about food as storytelling.

Location: KAVE, Warehouse 20, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai

Times: Weekdays from 10am to 7pm, weekends from 11am to 8pm. Closed on Mondays.

Contact: @hkmeetsk, @hayasktchn, @kavepeople.

Cutfish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cutfish Dubai (@cutfishdubai)

Cutfish at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab is shaking up Dubai’s typical brunch scene with Hitori Brunch – a solo dining experience for those who want to enjoy their meal quietly, at the open kitchen counter. Limited to eight seats each Saturday, this is about the craft and energy of the kitchen while enjoying a carefully curated menu inspired by Japan’s Solo Katsu philosophy. Expect sushi, sashimi, mini wagyu burgers, and mochi to finish, paired with beverage packages ranging from mocktails to champagne.

Offer: Soft Dhs350, Premium Dhs550, Champagne Dhs750.

Location: Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Jumeira St, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai

Times: Saturdays, 1pm–4pm

Contact: (0)4 271 3882. @cutfishdubai

Mott 32

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mott 32 Dubai (@mott32dubai)

Mott 32 has launched a new early evening set menu that feels more refined than your typical pre-dinner deal. Available daily from 6pm to 8pm, A Taste of Mott is a curated three-course. The vibe? Intimate, slow-paced, and perfect for easing into the night without committing to a full tasting menu. Expect signatures like the 42-day Peking duck salad with crispy taro and citrus truffle, delicate king prawn har gow, wok-fried Angus beef, and sweet & sour chicken with a twist – served with dragon fruit and aged black vinegar. It ends on a strong note: a refined Oolong tea almond and chocolate xiao long bao. Drinks aren’t included, but that just means you get to choose your own rhythm.

Offer: Dhs250 per person for a three-course menu (min. 2 guests).

Location: Address Beach Resort, JBR

Times: Daily from 6pm to 8pm

Contact: (0)4 278 4832. mott32.com. @mott32dubai

Riviera by Jean Imbert

Riviera at The Lana brings a taste of the South of France to Dubai’s Marasi Bay Marina. Their new Dinner Set Menu offers simple, refined dishes perfect for warm summer evenings. Start with Veal Tonnato or Burrata with confit capsicums. Mains include Tomato Risotto, Grilled Octopus with spinach pesto, or Flank Steak with potato purée. Finish with a 100% Chocolate Bowl, Vanilla Crème Brûlée, or a vegan Red Fruits & Pistachio Verrine.

Offer: Dinner Set Menu Dhs155 per person.

Location: Riviera by Jean Imbert, The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Marasi Bay Marina

Times: Available daily

Contact: (0)4 541 7755 @rivierabyjeanimbert

Images: Supplied/Instagram