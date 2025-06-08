Found by feel, not by map…

No signs, no obvious entrances – just soft glows, great drinks, doors you’d miss if you weren’t looking, and rooms with the right kind of mood. These are Dubai’s best speakeasies – hidden behind kitchens, bookshelves, and tea rooms. Some nights call for something dark and mysterious. Others, for intimate, groovy energy without the full-on scene. Either way, no wrong door – just the right vibe. Pick your mood. Head in.

Voyage by Amelia

Hidden above Amelia Lounge, Voyage reflects a retro-futuristic mood – aviation nostalgia, velvet seating, and chrome details that feel cinematic. It’s intimate, dramatic, and quietly bold. Come here when the mood calls for mystery, low lighting and depth over noise.

Amelia Lounge, Downtown Dubai. @voyagebyamelia

Ongaku

High above DIFC, CLAP is where rooftop glamour meets Tokyo cool – geometric angles, artful details, and an ambient glow. Just behind it, Ongaku dials things down and turns the volume up. Hidden and dimly lit, it’s where music leads and the energy feels more underground. Come here when you’re in the mood for a low-key night with high-key vibes – the kind that makes you appreciate creativity in all its forms.

Ongaku, CLAP, DIFC, Gate Village Building 11, level 9. @ongakubyclap

GABA

Hidden in Dubai Marina, GABA moves at its own pace. By day, it’s a serene tea lounge – rare organic brews, calm energy, soft light, and a quiet sense of ritual. But behind a discreet door, the mood shifts. The bar feels like an art-filled living room with a DJ – intimate, low-key, and effortlessly cool. Come when you’re in the mood for a night that feels more like a house party only a few are invited to.

GABA, M level, Marina Promenade, Dubai Marina. @gaba.dubai

Hush Hush

Hidden inside The Nice Guy, Hush Hush is the kind of speakeasy you won’t stumble into by accident. No signs, no buzz – just velvet booths, low lighting, and the smooth pull of R&B and Hip Hop on rotation. The mood is seductive, the crowd in-the-know, and the vibe always on point. Come when you’re feeling groovy and want to disappear into the music.

Hush Hush, The Nice Guy, Sheikh Zayed Road, Ground Level, The Boulevard, Emirates Towers. @theniceguydubai

Blind Tiger

Behind a discreet door at Turtle Lagoon, Blind Tiger feels like a low-key escape. Walk into low-hung lanterns, deep wood tones, exotic textures, a mirrored ceiling, and a stylish aesthetic that nods to the roaring ’20s. Blind Tiger is where you go if you love jazz music and when you’re craving something low-lit but with just a hint of wild. It’s intimate, it’s moody. A little luxe, a little wild, always laid-back.

Blind Tiger, Turtle Lagoon, Jumeirah Al Naseem. @blindtigerdxb

Chanca by Coya

Chanca by Coya used to be members-only, but now it’s open to those who know where to look. It’s Coya’s late-night spot – the music sets the mood and shifts as the night goes on. Thursdays have a chill, refined Peruvian dinner vibe, while Saturdays turn up with dancing and groovy energy. The lighting stays intimate, the drinks are solid, and the music makes it easy to lose track of time. Go when you want a night that’s lively and musical, yet somehow still intimate.

Chanca by Coya, Inside Coya, Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 2. @chancadubai

Honeycomb Hi-Fi

Honeycomb Hi-Fi, tucked behind a vinyl shop in Business Bay, feels like a private studio session. The warm wood interiors put the focus on sound – with DJs spinning carefully selected tunes every night. The izakaya-style menu is simple and perfect for a laid-back night. It’s the spot when you’re in the mood for a relaxed, music-focused vibe.

Honeycomb Hi-Fi, Pullman Hotel, Business Bay. @honeycombhifi

NYX

NYX offers a darker, more secretive side beneath the polished glow of Gaia upstairs. Where Gaia feels bright and lively, NYX is low-lit and intimate, wrapped in crimson velvet and shadow. The entrance is discreet, the vibe deliberately elusive. It’s a space for those who want to slip away from the spotlight and settle into something quiet and mysterious. Go late, keep it low-key, and don’t be surprised if it becomes your favourite hidden spot.

NYX, Gaia Dubai, DIFC Gate Village 4. @nyx__dxb

