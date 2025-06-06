For anyone craving authentic Palestinian food in Dubai – here’s where to go

They say food is culture – a simple truth that resonates in different ways. For some, it’s a way to connect with heritage; for others, it’s about appreciating well-made, comfort food. Palestinian cuisine captures both. It’s rooted in tradition, focused on flavour and technique, and welcomes anyone who values the art of homemade-style cooking. In Dubai, Palestinian kitchens have quietly carved out a space for that kind of comfort food. From fresh-baked flatbreads to musakhan, here’s where to find some of the best Palestinian restaurants in Dubai.

Sufret Maryam

Sufret Maryam is for anyone homesick for the Levant. It’s a place rooted deeply in warmth and tradition. Walking in feels like stepping into an authentic Levantine home, full of love and heart. Palestinian, Michelin-awarded Chef Salam Dakkak, who was also awarded Chef of the Year at the What’s On Dubai Awards 2025, brings passion, creativity, and skill to every dish. Some of the signature dishes include khobez al bait – a blistered, 48-hour fermented bread served with labneh crème, confit garlic, and tomato salsa and musakhan rolls, a crisp and compact twist on the classic sumac-spiced chicken dish. Other standouts include sfeeha yafaweyeh, a spiral meat pie inspired by the city of Yafa. Alongside these, slow-cooked lamb shoulder, traditional mansaf, and fish sayadiyeh nod to the broader Levant. For desserts, there’s knafeh, basbousa, and labneh brûlée layered with za’atar ice cream, olive oil crumble, and sesame crunch. The food here is next level. If Levantine cuisine and the feeling of home are your vibe, Sufret Maryam should be at the top of your list.

Location: Sufret Maryam, Wasl 51, Jumeirah 1

Times: Daily from 9am to 12am

Contact: @sufretmaryam

Yava

While Yava leans Mediterranean fusion, some of their standout dishes are creatively Palestinian-inspired. Take the Baked Honey Feta – creamy feta wrapped in crispy kunafa noodles and drizzled with honeycomb, a perfect balance of sweet and savoury rooted in tradition. The musakhan pretzel reinvents Palestine’s beloved musakhan by packing sumac-spiced chicken, caramelised onions, and pine nuts inside a crispy pretzel, served with yogurt. The menu also features inventive starters, flatbreads, pastas, and mains like wagyu kofta and lamb shank orzo. Breakfast focuses on Mediterranean comfort classics and favourites, perfect for those who enjoy a flavourful start to the day. The laid-back venue feels like home, making Yava a top pick for quality Mediterranean food in a welcoming setting.

Location: Yava, 51 Al Wasl Rd, Jumeirah, Jumeirah 1.

Times: Daily from 8am to 11.30pm

Contact: Tel: (0)4 548 5733. @yavadubai

Haya’s Kitchen

Hidden inside Alserkal’s Warehouse 20, the newly opened Haya’s Kitchen is a soulful celebration of Palestinian heritage and home-style cooking. A collaboration between Haya Bishouty and Rania Kana’an, it’s an intimate, slow-living kind of vibe that honours grandmothers, ancestral knowledge, and traditions that taste like comfort. From warm bowls of khweya (aka Palestinian cereal) to musakhan served the traditional way – on taboon bread – this one’s all about food as storytelling.

Location: KAVE, Warehouse 20, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai

Times: Weekdays from 10am to 7pm, weekends from 11am to 8pm. Closed on Mondays.

Contact: @hkmeetsk, @hayasktchn, @kavepeople

Bait Jafra

Bait Jafra brings the flavours of old Jerusalem to Town Square with a menu rooted in traditional Palestinian recipes. This spot is known for its baked eggs, mutabbaq, musakhan, and freshly made manakish, all using time-tested methods and quality ingredients. It’s equal parts bakery and restaurant, with a focus on food that masters that taste of home feel.

Location: Shop 18, Zahra Breeze 3B‑1, Town Square, Dubai

Times: Daily from 7am to 11pm

Contact: (0)4 874 8333. @bait.jafra

Mama’esh

At Mama’esh, the phrase “Palestine is a bite away” rings true. This Palestinian bakery and café is known for its commitment to quality, using only organic flour baked in traditional stone ovens. The menu features highlights like oven-baked halloumi, flavorful musakhan rolls, and their standout manakish topped with creamy akkawi cheese. With affordable prices, complimentary water, and attentive service, Mama’esh offers an authentic taste of Palestine that keeps locals and visitors returning time and again.

Location: Several across Dubai, including Al Manara (Villa 1081, Al Wasl Rd), Business Bay (Bayswater Tower), Al Warqa 3 (Aswaaq Mall), Al Barsha South, DIP, The Meadows, Sharjah Beach House, Ajman City Centre

Times: Most branches bake from 7 am to 1am daily (DIFC opens post‑prayer on Fridays; The Meadows opens 6 am to 12am

Contact: 600 548287. @mamaeshme

Mishkah

Established in 2022, Mishkah is more of a cozy café and olive oil boutique. Tucked away on a corner in Al Quoz 2, the space offers specialty teas, coffees, and pastries alongside a thoughtfully curated selection of premium olive oils, herbs, and spices imported directly from Palestine. It’s an inviting spot to relax and enjoy quality ingredients in a warm, laid-back atmosphere.

Location: Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, Dubai

Times: Tuesday to Sunday, 9am to 9pm

Contact: (0)4 334 4675. @mishkah.ae