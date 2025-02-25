Foodie-approved flavours…

You know that feeling when a meal is so good, you’re still thinking about it days later? That’s Yava. This was a spot I’d been meaning to visit forever, and now that I have, I can’t stop raving about it. The food? Unreal. The vibe? Like home. The love put into every plate? You can taste it. Hands down, one of the best Mediterranean restaurants in Dubai – no debate.

It all started with something so simple yet so telling: Zaatar with olive oil and fresh pita. Zaatar is a Palestinian staple, found in every kitchen, sprinkled on everything from bread to yogurt. It’s comfort in a bite. As a Palestinian, once I started dipping, there was no stopping (IYKYK). But then, things got serious.

A sweet-salty twist

Let’s start with something unexpected – Baked Honey Feta. Warm, creamy feta wrapped in crispy kunafa noodles, drizzled with honeycomb. Sweet and savoury perfection with the right amount of crunch. A little bit of Greece (feta), a little bit of Palestine (kunafa), and a whole lot of flavour.

Fun fact

In some parts of Palestine (Nablus and Ramallah), meals begin on a sweet note before diving into the mains, a popular example is Kunafa, served at the beginning of a festive meal. And honestly, after trying Yava’s Baked Honey Feta, I fully support this tradition.

Musakhan, but make it a Pretzel

Next up, the Musakhan Pretzel – one of Yava’s signature dishes that blew me away. Musakhan – Palestine’s most beloved dish – is all about sumac-spiced chicken, caramelised onions, and pine nuts. Now imagine all of that, stuffed inside a golden, crispy pretzel, served with yogurt. And the result? Crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, bursting with flavour. A little German, a lot of Palestinian – who knew they’d make the perfect match? One bite and I was rethinking everything I thought I knew about fusion.

Kibbe that doesn’t play by the rules

Following that, the Floating Kibbe – beef-stuffed Kibbe served with tahini, fig chutney, and spicy red pepper. Each bite was rich, tangy, slightly sweet, and perfectly spiced. Then I had one of Yava’s signature mains; the Chicken Meatball Orzo. Fluffy, buttery orzo with juicy, homemade chicken meatballs and a hit of feta yogurt to tie it all together.

And that’s just scratching the surface. Yava’s menu is packed with Mediterranean fusion dishes that are just as delicious. The breakfast menu is a must-try, and there are plenty of creative appetisers like Baba’s Ghanouj, risotto balls, and Lobster Ricotta. There are also delicious pastas from Cheese Ravioli to Spicy Lobster, and flatbreads topped with everything from bresaola to Sujuk to veggie-friendly options. The mains go hard too – think Wagyu Kofta, Olive Chicken Tagine, Lamb Shank Orzo, Hammour Orzo, and more (all to die for). Plus, new dishes are being added soon, including a special Ramadan menu for the season.

Verdict

Yava nailed it. Hands down, it’s one of the best Mediterranean restaurants in Dubai, with the perfect mix of comfort food and a relaxed vibe. If you love Mediterranean cuisine made with high-quality ingredients and a creative twist, Yava should be at the top of your list.

Yava, 51 Al Wasl Rd, Jumeirah – Jumeirah 1. Tel: (0)4 548 5733. yavadubai.com. @yavadubai

