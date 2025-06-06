Moonlit dips for days at these night swims…

Night swims are the activity for summer, especially if you’re a water baby and the thought of bidding goodbye to your beach days is unbearable. Head over these spots for late night swims to keep the party going and (still beat the heat).

Ginger Moon

This gorgeous Tulum-boho-inspired location is offering night swims, with a beautifully adorned pool deck and sweeping stunning views of the Dubai Marina skyline. Experience this magic at night accompanied by bites, beats and minimum spend of Dhs200. The Moon Swim takes place every week, Thursday through Sunday, throughout summer.

Ginger Moon, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Thurs to Sun, 8pm to 12am, minimum spend of Dhs200, Tel: (0) 4 350 9998, @gingermoondxb

Barasti

Barasti Beach Bar’s pool is welcoming guests to enjoy tropical summer vibes, ice cold drinks and delicious bar bites. This night swim is priced at Dhs150 on weekdays and Dhs200 on weekends, fully redeemable, and goes from 9pm to 2am. For entertainment, you can watch live games from the pool and of course, the DJ will be spinning live beats all night.

Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, daily, starts at Dhs150, 9am to 2am, free entry, Tel: (0) 56 992 2847, @barastibeach

Mare by Bussola

This chic adult-only pool and beach club restaurant is offering extended swimming pool hours until 10pm and will be taking place every Friday to Sunday, starting June 13, allowing guests to take a sunbed for an evening. You can also sample beverages, a menu of Italian cuisine and a soundtrack of live beats.

Mare by Bussola, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, twilight till 10pm, Fri to Sun, Dhs165 minimum spend, fully redeemable on F&B, Tel: (0) 56 994 7429m, @marebybussola

St. Trop

Head over to St. Trop, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, perched on the 18th floor and offering French Riviera flair, stunning views of the city’s glittering skyline. It’s a great place to relax post sundown until 10pm and y0ur Dhs300 entry fee has Dhs200 redeemable on food and drinks.

St, Trop, Waldorf Astoria, DIFC, Fri to Sun, until 10pm, Dhs300, Tel: (0) 4 515 9999, @sttrop.difc

Cloud 22

Post sundown, Cloud 22 at Atlantis the Royal is inviting guests for a dip in its iconic sky pool. The Moonlight Sessions, as it is aptly named, has returned. The deal takes place from Thursday to Saturday, from 7pm to 11pm. There is a Dhs300 minimum spend per person for a spot at Lotus Bar, but if you want pool access, you can get a single lounger for Dhs300 which includes pool access.

Cloud 22, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 11pm, Thurs to Sat, prices from Dhs300. Tel: (0)4 426 2700. @cloud22dubai

SAL

SAL at Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, will kick off night swims on June 5. Think a beautiful post-sundowner dip with live entertainment and exciting new additions to the food and beverage menu.

SAL, Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, from June 5, Tel: ( 800) 32 32 32, @sal_burjalarab

DRIFT Beach

DRIFT Beach Dubai is making waves with the launch of its brand-new Night Swim, kicking off on June 6. For the first time ever, guests can take a dip in the stunning infinity pool and stroll the beach after dark. Running every Friday and Saturday from 7pm to midnight, this elegant evening experience comes with chilled beats, upscale vibes, and a fully redeemable Dhs200 entry on food and drinks.

DRIFT Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Fri and Sat, Dhs200, 7pm to 12am, Tel: (0) 4 315 2200, @driftbeachdubai

SĀN Beach

SĀN Beach is bringing moonlit magic to Palm West Beach with late-night swims every Friday to Sunday until 11pm, from June 1 to August 31. Guests can enjoy ocean views, cool evening dips, and live DJ sets from Thursday to Sunday. Expect dancers and drummers on weekends, plus luxe seating options from sunbeds to private villas. Entry starts from Dhs150, with various cabana and villa packages available for a stylish night out by the sea.

SĀN Beach, Palm West Beach, Jun 1 to Aug 31, Fri to Sun, from Dhs150, 6pm to 11pm, Tel: (0) 4 458 0499, @sanbeachdubai

Twiggy

Twiggy by La Cantine is bringing St. Tropez to Dubai with a brand-new night swim experience. Every Friday and Saturday from 7pm, dive into moonlit swims under the stars, groove to live DJ sets, and indulge in a chic Riviera-style BBQ by the iconic lagoon. Entry is Dhs250 per person, with Dhs150 redeemable on food and drinks.

Twiggy, Park Hyatt Dubai, Fri and Sat, Dhs250 (Dhs150 redeemable), 7pm till late, Tel: (0) 4 602 1105, @twiggydubai

Tagomago

Tagomago brings back Noches de Verano from June 6, offering moonlit swims, Balearic vibes, and a special Parilla Pool Nights menu with BBQ bites, tapas, and margaritas. Enjoy beachfront bliss every Friday and Saturday from 8pm.

Tagomago, Palm Jumeirah, Fri and Sat, from 8pm, Dhs150 minimum spend for person, @tagomagodubai

MYAMI

MYAMI is launching night swims with skyline views and a laid-back beachfront vibe. From June 1 to September 30, enjoy evening dips from 7pm to 10pm, with entry fully redeemable on food and drinks. Plus, catch Happy Hour daily from 4pm to 8pm. Weekdays Dhs100, weekends Dhs150.

MYAMI, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, daily, from Dhs100, 7pm to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 666 1430, @myamidubai

La Cantine Beach

La Cantine Beach launches its Après-Soleil Night Swim, offering chic twilight swims every Thursday to Saturday from 7pm till late. Sunbeds are Dhs249 and lounges Dhs299, both fully redeemable on the Night Swim menu. Don’t miss the Pearl Rosé bottle special for Dhs400.

La Cantine Beach, J1 Beach, Thu to Sat, from Dhs249, 7pm till late, Tel: (0) 4 345 5555, @lacantinebeachdubai

Mama Shelter

Mama Shelter Dubai launches Swim in the City on June 7 – a vibrant rooftop night swim at Mama Skypool. From Thursday to Saturday, 7pm to 12am, enjoy skyline views, cocktails, and summer beats. Entry is Dhs150, fully redeemable. Kids welcome on request for Dhs50.

Mama Shelter, Business Bay, Thu and Sat, from Dhs150, 7pm and 12am, Tel: (0) 4 512 5600, @mamashelterdubai

