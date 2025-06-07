7 incredible things to do in Abu Dhabi this long weekend: June 27 to 29
Another weekend, another curated list for our lovely capital crowd but this one is special, because we’re enjoying three days off. With summer in full swing, it’s all about cool escapes and adventures – from brunches to comedy bigwigs and film festivals. Here’s what to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.
Friday, June 27
Kick off the weekend with a brunch at Dino’s
Italian cuisine lovers can enjoy their favourite authentic dishes at an à la carte style brunch at Dino’s Bistro Italiano, including seafood, cheese & antipasti stations, paired with a selection of premium beverages to choose from. Start the weekend right.
Offer: Dhs240 per head
Location: Dino’s Bistro Italiano, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre
Timings: 6pm to 11pm
Contact: (0) 2 307 5551
Catch a film festival
The European Film Festival opened at the Cultural Foundation and the rich programme continues throughout the week, offering audiences a wide selection of European films across genres. A key highlight is the highly anticipated Emirati film Mountain Boy, providing a unique opportunity to celebrate UAE talent alongside European cinematic productions.
Location: Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi
Timings: Until Sunday, June 29
Contact: (0) 2 657 6348
Watch Dave Chapelle in action
Dave Chappelle returns to Abu Dhabi this weekend as part of Abu Dhabi Comedy Season after a hugely successful show in April 2024, and you don’t want to miss this. Tickets for the funnyman start at Dhs250 and you’re guaranteed a brilliant night.
Offer: Dhs275 per ticket
Location: Etihad Arena
Timings: 8pm
Contact: (600) 511115
Saturday, June 28
Make the most of summer at Surf Abu Dhabi
Seasoned and budding surfers, head over to Surf Abu Dhabi, the world’s biggest and most advanced artificial wave facility. You can choose from open sessions tailored to beginner, intermediate and advanced surfers, as well as 1-on-1 surfing lessons, and an entire 90-minute surf trip for you and 5 other surfers.
Offer: Starts from Dhs600
Times: Daily, 9am to 10pm
Location: Surf Abu Dhabi, Hudayriat Island
Contact: @surfabudhabi
Tuck into an afternoon tea
This indulgent affair invites guests to savour a thoughtfully curated four-course menu that showcases the chef’s most iconic and imaginative creations. The Pierre Hermé afternoon tea is available daily, with two seating options. Celebrate a special occasion with this special experience.
Offer: Starts from Dhs345
Times: Daily, 2pm to 2.30pm, 4pm to 4.30pm
Location: Majlis, Rosewood Abu Dhabi
Contact: @rosewoodabudhabi
Sunday, June 29
Enjoy a brush and bites night at Taparelle
Taparelle and Manarat Al Saadiyat’s Art Studio are teaming up for a creative evening of painting, flavour, and conversation with brush and bites night. Set within Taparelle’s art-filled space, the session invites guests to unwind with guided painting, refreshing mocktails, and curated Mediterranean bites.
Offer: Dhs300 per head
Location: Taparelle, Manarat Al Saadiyat
Timings: 5pm to 7.30pm
Contact: (0) 2 657 5832
Take a trip to Al Jahili Fort
This heritage-infused site was built close to two centuries ago in Al Ain and is one of the largest that has ever been built in the UAE. Initially built to serve as the summer residence of H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan before British forces assumed military use of the tower until 1970. It represents a fascinating cultural enclave to walking around and explore.
Location: Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan St – Al Jahili – Hai Al Qalaa
Images: Supplied/Getty