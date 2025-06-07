Your guide to making the most of this long weekend in Abu Dhabi

Another weekend, another curated list for our lovely capital crowd but this one is special, because we’re enjoying three days off. With summer in full swing, it’s all about cool escapes and adventures – from brunches to comedy bigwigs and film festivals. Here’s what to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, June 27

Kick off the weekend with a brunch at Dino’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dinosbistroitaliano

Italian cuisine lovers can enjoy their favourite authentic dishes at an à la carte style brunch at Dino’s Bistro Italiano, including seafood, cheese & antipasti stations, paired with a selection of premium beverages to choose from. Start the weekend right.

Offer: Dhs240 per head

Location: Dino’s Bistro Italiano, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre

Timings: 6pm to 11pm

Contact: (0) 2 307 5551

@dinosbistroitaliano

Catch a film festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EU in the UAE (@euintheuae)



The European Film Festival opened at the Cultural Foundation and the rich programme continues throughout the week, offering audiences a wide selection of European films across genres. A key highlight is the highly anticipated Emirati film Mountain Boy, providing a unique opportunity to celebrate UAE talent alongside European cinematic productions.

Location: Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi

Timings: Until Sunday, June 29

Contact: (0) 2 657 6348

@abudhabicf

Watch Dave Chapelle in action

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radio City Music Hall (@radiocitymusichall)



Dave Chappelle returns to Abu Dhabi this weekend as part of Abu Dhabi Comedy Season after a hugely successful show in April 2024, and you don’t want to miss this. Tickets for the funnyman start at Dhs250 and you’re guaranteed a brilliant night.

Offer: Dhs275 per ticket

Location: Etihad Arena

Timings: 8pm

Contact: (600) 511115

@etihadarena.ae

Saturday, June 28

Make the most of summer at Surf Abu Dhabi

Seasoned and budding surfers, head over to Surf Abu Dhabi, the world’s biggest and most advanced artificial wave facility. You can choose from open sessions tailored to beginner, intermediate and advanced surfers, as well as 1-on-1 surfing lessons, and an entire 90-minute surf trip for you and 5 other surfers.

Offer: Starts from Dhs600

Times: Daily, 9am to 10pm

Location: Surf Abu Dhabi, Hudayriat Island

Contact: @surfabudhabi

Tuck into an afternoon tea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosewood Abu Dhabi (@rosewoodabudhabi)



This indulgent affair invites guests to savour a thoughtfully curated four-course menu that showcases the chef’s most iconic and imaginative creations. The Pierre Hermé afternoon tea is available daily, with two seating options. Celebrate a special occasion with this special experience.

Offer: Starts from Dhs345

Times: Daily, 2pm to 2.30pm, 4pm to 4.30pm

Location: Majlis, Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Contact: @rosewoodabudhabi

Sunday, June 29

Enjoy a brush and bites night at Taparelle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taparelle (@taparellerestaurant)



Taparelle and Manarat Al Saadiyat’s Art Studio are teaming up for a creative evening of painting, flavour, and conversation with brush and bites night. Set within Taparelle’s art-filled space, the session invites guests to unwind with guided painting, refreshing mocktails, and curated Mediterranean bites.

Offer: Dhs300 per head

Location: Taparelle, Manarat Al Saadiyat

Timings: 5pm to 7.30pm

Contact: (0) 2 657 5832

@taparellerestaurant

Take a trip to Al Jahili Fort

This heritage-infused site was built close to two centuries ago in Al Ain and is one of the largest that has ever been built in the UAE. Initially built to serve as the summer residence of H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan before British forces assumed military use of the tower until 1970. It represents a fascinating cultural enclave to walking around and explore.

Location: Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan St – Al Jahili – Hai Al Qalaa

Images: Supplied/Getty