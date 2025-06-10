‘Twas the UAE summer of 2025…

And we had the most fun we’ve ever had…is what we’re trying to say when we look back on this time come October/November/December/a combination of any of those months. This is the only wishlist you need for summer – all of the new, mad fun things you can do during the warmer months. See you when the sun’s out.

PAC-MAN Live Studio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)



PAC-MAN Live Studio invites thrill-seekers, gamers, and families alike to step inside the legendary PAC-MAN universe, powered by augmented reality and state-of-the-art digital projections. In PAC-MAN Dubai, players will dash through a full-scale PAC-MAN style maze, collecting Power Pellets and dodging digital ghosts in an immersive environment of vibrant visuals, neon lights, and sound effects.

PAC-MAN Live Studio, Active Games, Al Quoz, Mon to Wed, 12pm to 10pm, Thurs to Fri, 10am to 11pm, Sat and Sun, 9am to 11pm, @pacmanuae

teamLab Phenomena

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)



The wait is finally over. Set within the booming Saadiyat Cultural District, the unprecedented art megaproject will span 17,000 sq. metres and will house exhibits like nothing you’ve ever seen before. Here, you’ll be able to experience a truly unique, one-of-a-kind experience – because admittedly, no two experiences shall be the same. With stunning visuals, light displays and music that puts you in a trance, this is an experience of a lifetime. Read more here.

teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Cultural District, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, opens Friday, April 18, from Dhs150, teamlababudhabi.com

Yas Waterworld (the expansion)

Abu Dhabi aqua lovers, we hear your favourite water wonderland in the capital is about to get grander than ever. With an astounding 16,900 square-metre expansion about to bring you 18 new rides and experiences in addition to the current 45, your plans for warmer days are sorted and how. Notable additions will include a swim up bar, a high-thrill boat ride, racing and tube slides, family raft rides, and a duelling master blaster. Read more here.

Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 10am to 6pm, Sat 10am to 4pm, Sun 9am to 2pm. Tel: (0)2 414 2000, @yaswaterworldyasisland

Replay

Replay is the first and only karaoke lounge to offer the highest collection of songs in over 20 languages with state-of-the-art karaoke systems. Replay will be landing in JBR soon, and there will be up to 80,000 songs in over 20 languages, each seamlessly programmed into ultramodern karaoke systems. Aspiring singers visiting this exciting new indoor karaoke bar in Dubai are promised hours of unlimited fun – the perfect spot to keep the party going post-brunch or to just enjoy quality time with the crew.

SENSAS

SENSAS invites guests to disconnect from the ordinary and dive into a thrilling, 2-hour journey that puts all five senses to the test. It is designed as a group experience where participants explore a series of immersive workshops, often in complete darkness. Teams can be from 4 to 15 people. Each challenge focuses on a single sense and pushes participants to rely on intuition, teamwork, and trust to complete tasks that are equal parts fun and unexpected.

SENSAS Dubai, 24 19D Street Goshi City Warehouse 4, Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, open daily, 2-hour experience, age 7+, from Dhs130, @sensas_uae

Floating wellness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)



This is the newest UAE summer trend, and will be a prime activity this summer. Floating yoga, floating breathwork and floating Pilates classes are all the rage right now, and if you’re looking to try one. Floating Yoga and Pilates is back at ZETA Seventy Seven. Each class blends 40 – 50 minutes of yoga and Pilates led by expert instructors, followed by time to unwind in the rooftop pool. Find our full list here.

Night swims

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)



Made for UAE summer – if you love swimming but aren’t too keen on braving the heat, a night swim is your best bet. Post sundown, Cloud 22 at Atlantis the Royal is inviting guests for a dip in its iconic sky pool. The Moonlight Sessions, as it is aptly named, returns Thursday, May 1, 2025. The deal takes place from Thursday to Saturday, from 7pm to 11pm. Get all the details here.

Cloud 22, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 11pm, Thurs to Sat, prices from Dhs300. Tel: (0)4 426 2700. @cloud22dubai

Spot the Milky Way

UAE residents are in for a treat this summer, as for the next five months, the Milky Way galaxy will be visible in the night sky. Also known as the Galactic River, the galaxy’s main arm and core will be visible late at night, with the clearest and highest period for viewing being the months of July and August. As such, the galaxy is visible from May through October, and offers a stunning celestial sight which is as beautiful as it is rare. Find out more here.

Adventure travel, made better

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @travelrawearth

UAE summer is for travelling – this summer, travel a little differently. Say hello to Raw Earth, a newly-launched, boutique travel company in Dubai that offers guided self-drive 4×4 expeditions through some of the most rugged and remote landscapes around the world. Essentially, Raw Earth will plan your entire trip for you, from the vehicle you drive to the local food you eat and the route, boutique stays, full immersion in the culture of the destination, local collaborations, and a built-in content creation experience – the whole itinerary. Discover more here.

Catch a comedian

Some incredible funnymen are making their way to the country this summer, and you should start blocking your calendars now, for it’s all summer long. American comedian and actor Pete Davidson will be performing for the very first time in the region at Etihad Arena on June 25. Making his Dubai Comedy Festival debut, LA-based comedian and musician Morgan Jay is ready to light up the Dubai Opera stage on October 6 with his uniquely hilarious, genre-bending performance. For more like this, find our full list here.

Images: Socials/Supplied