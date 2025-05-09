A little bit zen, a little bit secret…

So here’s the scoop: GABA has quietly landed in Dubai Marina, and it’s already feeling like that place you want to gatekeep (but won’t, because your friends deserve this too). By day, it’s a tea lounge serving rare brews in a setting that feels calm and curated. There’s a real ritual to it – organic teas, calming vibes, and just enough ceremony to make it feel special.

But stay a little longer (or better yet, come back after dark), and the doors open to a whole other scene. Hidden behind the tea facade is a speakeasy that’s glam yet intimate in all the right ways – vintage touches, velvet chairs, and warm, low lighting. DJs set the mood without overpowering the room, cocktails get creative, and the whole space somehow feels both elevated and chilled. It’s the kind of spot where you can dress up or down and still feel right at home.

The interior

GABA’s design nails that balance between cosy and glam. The tea room leans calm and simple, while the speakeasy gets a little darker, with hints of old-school glamour. Think plush seating, gold touches, cool art on the walls, and lighting that flatters everyone. It has that lived-in feel, like stepping into someone’s stylish retro living room, but with enough polish to feel like a night out.

The vibe

This is not your usual Marina bar hop. GABA’s vibe is chilled but with a pulse. DJs are on rotation, playing sets that stay cool rather than clubby – think groovy rather than full throttle. Here you can actually catch up with friends, share bites, and slowly shift from tea to tequila (or both). It’s intimate, stylish, and perfect if you prefer a night out without shouting over the music.

The food

We started with the charred edamame (Dhs35), the ebi tempura (Dhs45), cucumber bites (Dhs35), chicken karaage (Dhs45), Kaiso salad (Dhs75), and the salmon tartar (Dhs65). From the Robata menu, we tried the corn and miso (Dhs40), ume shiso (Dhs45), and the Gaba slider (pretzel bun, wagyu beef, and robata onion jam) (Dhs110) – probably the best slider I’ve ever had (yes, that good). For mains, the grilled sea bass (Dhs110) was melt-in-your-mouth light yet rich in flavour, and the mushroom soba (Dhs75) hit all the right notes. To end on a sweet note, we had a selection of mochis (Dhs15 each), light and just the perfect touch of sweetness.

The drinks

While we mostly stuck to the impressive wine list, Gaba’s drinks menu is packed with fun and creative cocktails, offering plenty of playful and inventive options for those looking to sip on something special.

Verdict

There’s something quietly special about GABA. It’s that kind of place where you can ease into the night without the full club chaos, with creative drinks and food that’s absolutely delicious. It’s more house party vibes, but make it chic, which makes it a must-visit for those who want to leave the house while keeping it low-key.

GABA, M level, Marina Promenade, Dubai Marina. Tel: (0)55 397 6973. @gaba.dubai

Images: Supplied