The happiest hour of the day…

Who doesn’t love a happy hour? Whoever named it knew exactly what they were doing – because no matter how your day’s gone, there’s something oddly satisfying about that first sip at sunset. Whether you’ve had a marathon day of meetings or just need a midweek reset, sometimes all you need is a well-earned drink (or five). Here are 9 must-visit spots for the best happy hour in Dubai that’ll make any hour a good one.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by garden on 8 | Restaurant & Bar (@gardenon8dxb)



This one’s for when “just one drink” turns into four hours of easy pours and good company. Garden on 8 keeps things simple: great drinks, solid prices, and a laid-back terrace that’s perfect for winding down (or pre-gaming). From ice-cold pints to classic cocktails and beer buckets, happy hour here is a daily ritual.

Offer: Dhs32 gets you started, and the vibes do the rest.

Timings: Daily from 4pm to 8pm

Location: Garden on 8, Media One Hotel.

Contact: (0)52 144 7438. @gardenon8dxb

Nola

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOLA (@noladubai)



Set in JLT, Nola brings a laid-back New Orleans vibe, with its striking marble bar setting the tone. The happy hour runs daily from 5-7pm, serving house spirits from Dhs27, wine from Dhs28, and pints from Dhs35. It’s an easygoing spot to ease into the evening – and if it’s been a minute since your last visit, this is a good excuse to go back.

Offer: House spirits from Dhs27, wine from Dhs28, and pints from Dhs35

Timings: daily from 5pm to 7pm

Location: Nola, Cluster P, JLT.

Contact: (0)4 399 8155. @noladubai

Jones The Grocer, Hilton Palm Jumeirah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jones the Grocer (@jonesthegrocer)



Clock out and coast straight into golden hour. At Jones the Grocer on Palm West Beach, treat yourself to a curated selection of wines, premium spirits, and expertly crafted cocktails. Swing by any day of the week and sip on their signature Aperol Spritz or a crisp glass of Prosecco all served up in a breezy beachside setting with front-row views of West Palm Beach and the glittering Dubai Marina skyline.

Offer: Starting at Dhs29

Timings: Daily 7pm-11:30pm

Location: Jones The Grocer, Hilton Palm Jumeriah

Contact: (0)52 527 1750. @jonesthegrocer

ROKA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROKA • Dubai 🇦🇪 (@rokadubaiofficial)



This sleek Japanese spot doesn’t just do standout dining – it also serves a solid happy hour at the bar. From 4-8pm, Monday to Friday, the bar serves draft beers for Dhs25, wines for Dhs35, plus a tight list of mixed drinks at the same price. There’s also a solid line-up of small plates – think seared salmon sushi, crispy fried chicken and more, all for Dhs35.

Offer: Draft beers for Dhs25, wines for Dhs35

Timings: Monday to Friday, from 4pm to 8pm

Location: The Opus by OMNIYAT Level 1, Business Bay

Contact: (0)4 439 7171. @rokadubaiofficial

TOKYO 35 at TABŪ

Inspired by Tokyo’s Route 35, this after-work pitstop is all about winding down – fast. TABŪ’s bar turns into a pocket of neon-lit energy with drinks and bites going for just Dhs35. Expect bold flavours, slick pours, and a vibe that shifts you smoothly from work mode to whatever’s next. Only at the bar, every evening.

Offer: Starting at Dhs35

Timings: Daily from 6-8pm

Location: TOKYO 35 at TABŪ, Mezzanine floor of The St. Regis Downtown Dubai

Contact: @tabudubai

CLAW BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLAW BBQ The Palm • Divebar • Crabshack (@clawbbqpalm)



When you’re craving a chilled vibe and some solid drinks, CLAW BBQ is the place. From beers to cocktails, they’ve got drinks starting from Dhs32. Perfect for a laid-back afternoon or a smooth transition into the evening.

Offer: Starting at Dhs32

Location: CLAW BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Contact: (0)42 300 054. @clawbbqpalm

IRIS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iris Dubai (@irisdubai)



Iris Sunsets might sound fancy, but the prices definitely aren’t. This stunning spot comes with skyline views, a sleek crowd, and solid drinks deals. From 6-8pm (daily except Saturdays), you’ll find beers from Dhs30, wine at Dhs35, and a line-up of mixed drinks for Dhs45.

Offer: Beers from Dhs30, wine Dhs35, mixed drinks Dhs45

Timings: Sun-Fri, 6-8pm

Location: Iris Dubai, Meydan Grandstand, starting at Dhs30

Contact: (0)4 334 3355. @irisdubai

Bla Bla Dubai, JBR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bla Bla Dubai (@blabladubai)



One place, two solid deals. Grab 2-for-1 house drinks across the restaurant, rooftop, and beach club, or hit the beach bar for Dhs29 pints until 10pm.

Offer: Staring at Dhs29

Timings: Daily, 4-8pm Beach Bar ‘til 10pm

Location: Bla Bla Dubai, JBR

Contact: @blabladubai

McGettigan’s Factory, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McGettigan’s Factory The Palm (@mcgettigansfactorythepalm)



Kick back with happy hour deals on beers, spirits, wines, and cocktails – all starting at Dhs30. Laid-back vibes, solid drinks, and time to properly wind down.

Offer: Beers, spirits, wines, and cocktails – all starting at Dhs30

Timings: Sunday to Friday, from opening until 8pm

Location: McGettigan’s Factory, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Contact: @mcgettigansfactorythepalm

Images: Supplied/Instagram