Your ultimate guide to an action-packed long weekend in Dubai

This Islamic New Year long weekend in Dubai is packed with exciting events and activities for everyone. From live music and cultural shows to shopping festivals and family outings, here’s your day-by-day guide to what’s on across the city. I

Friday, June 27

Guess the vibe at Eva

Fashion brand GUESS is taking over Eva Beach Restaurant and if you’re a fan of this brand, you’ll need to head down to experience the sunbeds, cabanas, and even the Eva Beach Restaurant adorned with the iconic GUESS monogram. Grab a gorgeous cocktail and take in the beach views while you’re surrounded by luxury fashion.

Location: Eva Beach Restaurant, West Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Contact: 04 510 4800

Try a brand new ladies night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Βεράντα|Veranda|Greek (@verandadxb)

This Friday night Greek-inspired Ladies Night at Veranda JLT offers a laid-back luxe vibe paired with bold Mediterranean flavours, a killer playlist, and unbeatable value. Enjoy a delicious menu featuring spanakopita, lamb kontosouvli, and fresh Greek salad, all served in an elegant, effortlessly cool setting, perfect for chic Islamic New Year weekend plans in Dubai.

Location: Veranda, JLT, Dubai

Offer: Dhs150 for 1 starter, 1 main & 4 drinks (fine wines + signature cocktails)

Contact: @verandajlt

Catch a play

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H72 Productions (@h72productions)

Nikolai Gogol’s The Government Inspector is a razor-sharp satire that skewers corruption, exposes absurdity, and delivers laughs in every scene. The plot follows a case of mistaken identity and a town full of corrupt, greedy officials. Comedy and satire combined – what more do you need.

Location: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue

Offer: Dhs120 per ticket

Times: June 27 to 29, 7pm to 10pm

Contact: (0) 4 338 8525



@cinemaakil

Saturday, June 28

Do dinner and a show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gatsby Dubai Dinner Show (@gatsbydubaiofficial)

Looking for a high-energy night out this weekend? Gatsby Dubai has just the ticket. It’s a 1920s-inspired spectacle packed with top DJs, dazzling performances, and immersive entertainment. With free entry, bottle service tables, and no minimum spend, it’s the ultimate way to turn up the heat indoors while staying cool.

Location: Gatsby Dubai, Business Bay

Date: Wednesday to Sunday 9pm to 3am

Contact: +971 4 554 9418 | reservations@gatsbydubai.com

@gatsby.dubai

Go on an overnight adventure

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arabian Adventures (@arabianadventures)



This all-inclusive overnight desert safari is a UAE staycation must. Camp out in a deluxe tent on a raised platform with a world of amenities and experiences to complete your stay. Included in the package is a thrilling dune drive, camel ride, walking night safari, waiter service, set menu BBQ dinner and more.

Location: Dubai Desert

Offer: Starts from Dhs1,790

Contact: (800) 272 2426

@arabianadventures

Attend a free concert

Kick off the long weekend with the official launch of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) at City Centre Mirdif. This family-friendly evening of live music brings two major regional acts to the stage for a free concert that celebrates the start of Dubai’s most exciting summer season. Rock out with Jadal at 7:20pm, then sing along to Al Shami’s heartfelt hits at 9pm — all in the mall’s Central Galleria.

Location: Central Galleria, City Centre Mirdif

Offer: Free live concert

Contact: www.citycentremirdif.com

Sunday, June 29

Catch an art exhibition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Third Line (@thethirdlinedxb)

Sunrise At The Vortex, the second solo exhibition by artist Nima Nabavi on display at The Third Line, features a selection of new works made by the artist between 2022 and 2025. The pieces are rooted in his travels to sites across the world considered to be energy centers by different communities. A visit here is a great idea for this Islamic New year weekend in Dubai.

Location: The Third Line, Alserkal Avenue

Offer: Free entry

Times: Until July 27, daily, 11am to 7pm

Contact: (0) 4 341 1367

@thethirdlinedxb

Try a croissant pizza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Papa Johns UAE (@papajohnsuae)

Papa Johns is elevating the pizza experience with the launch of its all-new Croissant Pizza, a delicious fusion of flaky, buttery croissant layers and bold, classic Papa Johns flavours. You can now be some of the first to try it, as it has only launched in the UAE so far.

Location: Papa Johns locations across Dubai

Offer: New Croissant Pizza now available at participating outlets

Contact: 600 520001

@papajohnsuae

Pair wine with your Sunday

A cosy little wine bar tucked beside McGettigan’s in Souk Madinat Jumeirah, 1964 feels like a quiet break from the usual. Named after the year the first McGettigan’s opened in Ireland, it’s an intimate spot with a waterside terrace, low lights, and an easy wine list. There’s a daily deal that gets you three glasses and nibbles – including some seriously good olives. Does this tickle your fancy? Get more wine pairing inspo here.

Location: 19 Sixty Four by McGettigan’s, Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Offer: ‘Beginner’s Guide To Wine’ daily promotion – 3 selected wines plus nibbles for Dhs129.

Times: Daily from 12pm to 2am

Contact: (0)56 548 1652 @1964bymcgettigans