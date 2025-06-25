Don’t whine – there’s wine

If you’re the type who orders wine before even looking at the menu – we see you. In a city that never misses a trend, wine pairings are having their moment – from silky reds poured alongside slow-cooked meats to cool whites paired with fresh oysters, cheese, and even entire menus built around Italian grapes. Whether you’re all about the notes, the nibbles, or the vibe, this weekly round-up is your new go-to.

Here’s your wine list this week.

Fi’lia

Fi’lia, the region’s first female-led Michelin-select restaurant at SLS Dubai, launches its Candlelight Wine-Paired Dinner Series this summer. On three exclusive evenings – June 25, July 30, and August 27 – you can enjoy a five-course Italian menu paired with wines, all set against stunning skyline views on the 70th floor. The menu includes dishes like Tartare di Tonno Rosso with Oscietra caviar, Spaghetti al Caccio Peppe e Pistachio, and Saltimbocca alla Romana. The evening ends with Millefoglie, a layered vanilla cream and apricot dessert. The intimate setting is enhanced by candlelit tables and curated by Head Chef Célia Stoecklin.

Location: 70th Floor, Fi’lia, SLS Dubai, Business Bay

Offer: Dhs499 per person for five courses (wine pairings available on request)

Times: 7pm to 10pm on June 25, July 30, August 27

Contact: (0)56 508 0655. @filiadubai

Viaggio di Vino at Cala Vista, Mina Al Salam

A culinary journey through Italy’s vineyards with a five-course tasting menu crafted by sommelier Pasquale Sommella and head Chef Luca Crostelli. Each dish is paired with a unique glass of wine, offering a rich exploration of Italian flavours and vintages. Think of it as a dinner party hosted by a sommelier. Come for the wine, stay for the vibe.

Location: Cala Vista, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, Jumeira St.

Offer: Dhs550 per person

Times: Available daily from 5pm

Contact: 800 323232. @calavistadubai

19 Sixty Four by McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah

A cosy little wine bar tucked beside McGettigan’s in Souk Madinat Jumeirah, 1964 feels like a quiet break from the usual. Named after the year the first McGettigan’s opened in Ireland, it’s an intimate spot with a waterside terrace, low lights, and an easy wine list. There’s a daily deal that gets you three glasses and nibbles – including some seriously good olives.

Location: 19 Sixty Four by McGettigan’s, Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Offer: ‘Beginner’s Guide To Wine’ daily promotion – 3 selected wines plus nibbles for Dhs129. Don’t miss the olives

Times: Daily from 12pm to 2am

Contact: (0)56 548 1652 @1964bymcgettigans

Sparkling Thursdays at Address Creek Harbour

A seafood spread, oysters on ice, and a steady pour of bubbles – all with stunning views. It’s one of those nights that feels a little extra in all the right ways. Think of it as a midweek treat where seafood and sparkling wine come together in the perfect setting. Here you can enjoy a live seafood display featuring lobster, prawns, mussels, calamari, and more, paired with two hours of unlimited sparkling wine. A personal platter of a dozen fresh oysters adds the perfect touch, while live entertainment rounds off the evening.

Location: The Restaurant, Address Creek Harbour

Offer: Dhs300 gets you live seafood display, unlimited sparkling wine for two hours, and a dozen fresh oysters, non-alcoholic option is priced at Dhs230 per person, Gold Premium Package is priced at Dhs900 per person, you can choose a premium bottle for Dhs900+ and get a complimentary cheese board.

Times: Every Thursday from 6.30pm to 10.30pm.

Contact: (0)4 275 8893. Dineatcreek@addresshotels.com @addresscreekharbour

Ammos Greek Restaurant, Rixos Premium JBR

Laid-back lunch, authentic Greek cuisine in a chic beachfront setting. Choose two courses – mezze, grilled mains, or dessert – and sit by the beach at JBR. It’s simple, sunny, and there’s an option to add wine. Works for business, brunch, or anything in between.

Location: Ammos Greek Restaurant, Rixos Premium JBR

Offer: Two-course set (starter + main OR main + dessert) for Dhs115, With wine pairing for Dhs145

Times: Daily, 12pm to 6pm

Contact: (0)52 777 9473. @ammosgreekdubai

Cheese & Cheers at Address Creek Harbour

Charcuterie boards, sparkling wine, a live pianist, and one of the best views in the city. It’s chilled out yet elegant. A go-to for cheese lovers – perfect for an easy date night or catching up with friends midweek. Every Tuesday, enjoy a selection of gourmet cheeses paired with fine wines or soft drinks. Complement your tasting with charcuterie boards featuring fresh crackers, grapes, and artisanal jams, while a live pianist adds to the chilled, elegant vibe.

Location: The Restaurant, Address Creek Harbour

Offer: Dhs230 gets you Selected cheeses + a dozen oysters + unlimited soft beverage, Dhs300 gets you Selected cheeses + a dozen oysters + unlimited sparkling wine, and Dhs185 gets you selected cheeses + soup + fish + dessert

Times: Every Tuesday from 6.30pm to 10.30pm

Contact: (0)4 275 8833. Dineatcreek@addresshotels.com @addresscreekharbour

Chef’s Table at Social

Seven courses, one chef, and no menu browsing required. This one’s all about letting the kitchen run the show. If you’re into proper wine pairings, this is the one. This is dinner with a bit of theatre and storytelling through food – made for those who appreciate dining as a form of art.

Location: Social, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Offer: Chef Carmine’s seven-course tasting menu priced at Dhs750 for food and Dhs1,500 with wine pairings – available on request.

Times: Daily from 6.30pm to 10.30pm

Contact: (0)4 818 2222. hilton.com/social

