From the makers of smash-hit augmented reality games like Chaos Karts and PAC-MAN comes a brand new unmissable experience, especially if you’re a history buff. Titanic: A Voyage Through Time is taking you back onboard the iconic and legendary Titanic in all it’s glory. brought to life in extreme detail through cutting-edge VR technology.

The experience is presented by Active Games and Fever, the leading global live entertainment discovery platform, and developed in collaboration with Musealia experts to ensure historical accuracy.

Visitors will be able to experience the entire story of the Titanic in the days of it’s splendour, as if they were passengers themselves, as well as dive nearly 3.8 kilometers beneath the ocean’s surface to view the Titanic’s wreckage as it rests today.

After viewing the wreckage, they’ll be taken back into time to 1912, where they will be able to walk the iconic Grand Staircase, explore the ship’s lavish dining rooms and cabins, stroll on decks under the stars and interact with key historical figures who shaped its legacy. Fun features include your very own first class personal boarding pass, which you will receive upon boarding.

Inside, you’ll get your own private cabin where you can explore and interact, unpack your luggage and enjoy fresh fruit from the ship’s finest offerings. In the engine room, guests can join the crew by tossing coal into the fire to help fuel the ship. Everything comes to life using interactive, immersive elements and VR technology.

Where to sign up?

Guests can now join the waitlist to be among the first to hear when tickets become available. General ticket sales will open on June 10, with the experience officially launching June 24. A bit of waiting, but nothing good ever came that quickly. Don’t miss out and register now. The game will be opening in Al Quoz, at the same location of Chaos Karts and PAC-MAN.

Titanic: A Voyage Through Time, Al Quoz, coming soon, June 24, for more information and ticket details, visit TitanicExperienceVR.com/Dubai

