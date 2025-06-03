Eat your way through the city with these food experiences…

June has just begun and plenty of food to take you through. These are new, exclusive or limited-time events that you need to savour right here, right now, in June. Come back next month for a new digest.

FLØR x BOCA

This is a one-night only, four-course sommelier takeover featuring guest Shiv Menon of BOCA, a MICHELIN Green Star venue. Sample fine wines with a thoughtfully curated menu by Timofey Sulima, Head Chef of FLØR. Playful, minimal, unmissable.

Offer: Dhs690 per person, four courses

Timings: June 3, 7pm onwards

Location: FLØR, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, Dubai

Contact: @flor.dxb

Revelry x Maisan15

Chefs Rahul Rana of Revelry and Rita Soueidan of Maisan15 come together for a two-part culinary collaboration blending bold flavours and creative flair, bringing menus to each other’s venues. It’s going to be a delicious mishmash of concepts, flavours and culinary personalities.

Offer: A la carte

Timings: June 5 at Revelry, June 12 at Maisan15, from 7pm onwards

Location: Revelry, Maisan15

Contact: @revelry.ae, @maisan15

Haus of Vo

Hosted by the deliciously mysterious and extravagantly gifted Madam Vo, this supper club rotates its nights around certain themes. There are evenings where Vietnamese influences lead the menu; others where the bubbling pots of Hong Kong’s Lan Kwai Fong district take the wheel. Bite into the supper club rage + she hosts a fun singles night every fortnight – you just might find the love of your life.

Offer: Supper club table

Timings: June 15, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, new dates announced on Instagram

Location: DM to enquire

Contact: @hausofvo

FLØR x WeLoveArt

Another event at FLØR – the spot is collaborating with WeLoveArt for a paint-and-spin evening. Guests will be guided through a fun and relaxing painting workshop where they can unleash their inner artist. With a choice of pre-sketched canvases, the session is designed for all skill levels.

Offer: Dhs390 per person including materials, drinks and canapes

Timings: June 4, 7pm to 10pm

Location: FLØR, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, Dubai

Contact: @flor.dxb

Tiff’s Table

Another supper club experience, hosted by Chef Tiffany Eslick, also co-host of the Nourish podcast by Spinneys – this one is all about ingredient-led dining experiences. Think food honouring farmers and their expertise, using ingredients in the season of their full bloom.

Offer: Supper club table, Dhs400 per person

Timings: June 28 and 29

Location: DM to enquire

Contact: @tiffstable

JW Marriott Marquis’ Restaurant Month

The wildly popular Restaurant Month at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel is back. Dine at the hotel’s award-winning restaurants throughout the month with set menus priced at Dhs145 and Dhs245, including Prime68, Izakaya, Tong Thai, Rang Mahal, Positano, La Farine, Bridgewater Tavern, and Kitchen6.

Offer: Menus from Dhs145 and Dhs245

Timings: June 1 to 30

Location: JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, Business Bay

Contact: @jwmarriottmarquisdubai

The Stables x Smash Room

The Stables is hosting the second edition of its Burgers & Hops Festival, featuring 10 burgers from around the world paired with international craft beer. But first, smash away your stress at the Smash Room mobile truck. Refuel and celebrate after an adrenaline-fuelled session.

Offer: Full experience for Dhs149

Timings: Until June 30, Smash Mobile every Friday and Saturday from June 6 to 28

Location: The Stables, Trade Centre

Contact: @thestablesdubai

RARE Brasserie & Bar

Oysters and champagne for only Dhs80? Sign us up. RARE Brasserie & Bar has an all-new Champagne Happy Hour for you to unwind at after long days post-work. You can enjoy a glass of premium Champagne, Ruinart, along with an oyster for a total of Dhs80 every day from 4.30pm to 7pm.

Offer: Dhs80

Timings: Daily, 4.30pm to 7pm

Location: RARE Brasserie & Bar, City Walk

Contact: @theraredxb

Harummanis

Chef Akmal Anuar is adding a new cultural highlight to its Dubai menu with the launch of a Weekly Nasi Lemak Special, served every Wednesday and Thursday. This is a beloved national dish, with a spread of coconut rice, spicy house-made sambal, crispy anchovies, roasted peanuts, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, and their choice of ayam goreng rempah (fried chicken) or fried fish.

Offer: Dhs51

Timings: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Location: Harummanis, Wasl 51

Contact: @harummanis.51

Revolver x Chez Wam

Chef Jitin and Chef Hadrien are joining forces for an exciting Chez Wam pop-up at Revolver, for a French-Indian inspired menu featuring 8 sharing courses with snacks at Dhs395 per person. The latest one in a series of smash-hit Dubai culture collaborations, you can enjoy this for one night only. Don’t miss out.

Offer: Dhs395 for 8 sharing courses

Timings: June 11, from 6pm

Location: Revolver, The Opus by Omniyat

Contact: @revolver_dubai

