Looking for things to do in Dubai this week? From a healthy afternoon tea to a digital art experience to a new bar with a lads night, there’s just so many cool things to experience.

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week:

Monday, June 30

Soak up golden hour at Burj Al Arab

The Burj Al Arab is something you probably pass by often here in Dubai, but have you ever had a chance to see what it looks like on the inside? Now you can, and you don’t have to have a restaurant booking or a room booked. Opt for the Burj Al Arab Tour where you can explore this iconic landmark, including the opulent Royal Suite and immersive Experience Suite. After the tour, you can enjoy a complimentary drink at either UMA Lounge – a chic outdoor sanctuary with panoramic sunset views, or Observation Lounge on the 25th floor where you’ll be treated to sweeping vistas of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s glittering skyline. The 60 to 90-minute experience will cost you Dhs249, and is available daily from 5pm onwards. Enjoying yourself? Stay for longer and pay just Dhs50 per drink.

Location: Burj Al Arab, Umm Suqeim

Cost: Dhs249 per person

Times: Daily from 5pm

Website: insideburjalarab.com

This cafe is wheely good

Prefer cafes over restaurants? You have plenty of options around Dubai. And if you love cars, too, there are a number of cafes where coffee and fast cars come together. And one spot to try is the amgkaffeehausdxb. Named after the Mercedes-Benz founders (Aufrecht, Melcher, and Großaspach), there are two locations in Dubai – in City Walk and Dubai Design District, and it is the place to be for AMG devotees. You can unwind with your favorite brew, dine on delectable cuisine and talk your heart out about cars. They even do their own afternoon tea at Dubai Design District which you can enjoy with views of two iconic Mercedes-Benz models on display. And yes, the cafe even sells AMG merch. PS. If you love Formula 1, they will screen the races, and this weekend, the race takes place at Silverstone.

Location: City Walk on Happiness Street and Dubai Design District in the Mercedes-Benz Brand Center,

Times: open daily from 8am.@amgkaffeehausdxb

Tuesday, July 1

Immerse yourself You don’t need to have an art history degree to recognise the masterpieces by some of the greatest painters that have walked our earth. And if you love the well-known works of art such as Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh, the Waterlilies by Monet, and The Kiss by Gustav Klimt, then the Art Masters Night experience at Theatre of Digital Art is one you don’t want to miss. You will go on a 360-degree digital journey through the works of these popular artists and many more. You will walk out with plenty of photos, new favourite paintings, and you may even learn a thing or two. Book your show here. Location: Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah Contact: (0)4 277 4044. @todadubai

It’s happy hour at the Circus Bar

Life’s a circus at times, so why not enjoy a drink while the show goes on? At the Cirus Bar, your evenings take a wild turn with inventive cocktails starting from Dhs50 and tapas from Dhs35. Besides the enjoyable treats, you will get an energetic atmosphere you are sure to enjoy. It’s perfect for a post-work get-together with colleagues or loved ones.

Location: Circus Bar, StreetXO Dubai, The Garden, Za’abeel 1

Offer: Tapas from Dhs35, drinks from Dhs50

Times: Mon to Fri, 5pm to 7pm

Contact: (0)4 666 1617. @streetxo.dubai

Wednesday, July 2

The art of guilt-free indulgence

Love an afternoon tea but find yourself heading back home trying to count calories? Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre has the solution. The stylish hotel has launched a new sugar-free afternoon tea which has been curated to celebrate wellness and mindful eating. ‘How?’ you ask. The desserts and pastries have been crafted using naturally derived sugar alternatives, including white crystalline date sugar, extracted through an all-natural process, and coconut sugar, an eco-friendly favourite known for its lower glycemic index. You can expect the same dainty bites on the tiers, with zero guilt. There’s even an alcohol-free mocktail selection you can opt for.

Location: Penrose Lounge, Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC

Cost: Dhs290 for two with coffee or tea or Dhs325 with champagne

Times: Daily 2pm to 6pm

Contact: (0)4 506 0000. @fsdubaidifc

Ladies, plan your midweek escape

If you’re seeking some catch-up time with your friends, make plans to visit Virgin Izakaya. On Wednesday, Joshi Kai 2.0 offers up three hours of free-flowing drinks and two gourmet Japanese bites for Dhs150. You can pair your night with views of Ain Dubai and the stunning skyline, plus a live DJ.

Location: Bluewaters Island

Cost: Dhs150 for two bites and unlimited drinks

Times: From 7pm every Wednesday

Contact: (0)4 589 8689. @virgin.izakaya.dubai

Thursday, July 3

Early dining done right

Award-winning Mott 32 has launched a new offer that early diners are just going to love. A Taste of Mott is an early evening dining session running from 6pm to 8pm daily, offering a three-course set menu for Dhs250 (minimum two-guest booking). It serves up some of the best dishes from Mott 32, including its Peking duck salad, king prawn har gow, braised eggplant with chili, wok-fried Angus beef, and more. For dessert, there’s the delicate yet indulgent oolong tea, almond and chocolate xiao long bao. If you want to pair it with sips, ask for the pairing menu and tailor your experience to your own taste.

Location: Al Mamsha Street, Dubai Marina

Cost: Dhs250 per person (minimum two bookings required)

Times: Daily 6pm to 8pm

Contact: (0)4 278 4832. @mott32dubai

This one is for the boys

Yes, gents, we haven’t forgotten about you. The Sports Bar Dubai is a newly opened spot at La Mezcaleria at Pavilion at The Beach, and on Thursday, all the lads can enjoy some pretty cool pocket-friendly deals. For Dhs99, you can enjoy a beer bucket (four beers), or if you want to enjoy some bites with your sips, pay Dhs149 and get two starters and a beer bucket, or if you want a bigger meal, pay Dhs199 and get a starter, a main, and a beer bucket. While you’re there, you can enjoy the conversation with your mates, watch live sporting action, or get a little competitive yourself with a game of pool. Get this in the group chat and book your spots.

Location: The Sports Bar Dubai, La Mezcaleria at Pavilion at The Beach

Cost: Deals from Dhs99

Times: Every Thursday

Contact: @thesportsbardubai

