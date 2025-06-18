Wheelie cool cafes

Everyone loves a good combination. Burgers and fries, cookies and milk, wine and cheese…the list can go on and on. For fans of coffee and cars in Dubai, these two distinct elements come magically together in the form of unique cafes.

Whether you’re a car enthusiast or just love your coffee, these cafes in Dubai are sure to get your heart racing.

Here are 6 cool cafes in Dubai where coffee and cars combine

6.8 Cafe

If a cafe is named after the Mercedes-Benz founders (Aufrecht, Melcher, and Großaspach), it’s definitely not going to be floral themed. With two locations in City Walk and Dubai Design District, this is the place to be for AMG devotees. Unwind with your favorite brew, dine on delectable cuisine and talk your heart out about cars. During the cooler season, the serene courtyard outdoors is the spot to nab. They even do their own afternoon tea at Dubai Design District which you can enjoy with views of two iconic Mercedes-Benz models on display. And yes, the cafe even sells AMG merch.

Location: City Walk on Happiness Street and Dubai Design District in the Mercedes-Benz Brand Center,

Operating hours: open daily from 8am. @amgkaffeehausdxb

DRVN Coffee

If you love your fast cars and coffee, you’ll love DRVN by Porsche. This homegrown cafe on Bluewaters Island serves up specialty coffee and authentic Neapolitan pizza, and you can enjoy it all while surrounded by some pretty cool cars. What’s special about this cafe is that it celebrates how cars, art, coffee and quality food are designed to bring us together. Oh, speaking of art, admire the steel beauties around you as much as you want, but don’t forget to check out the art on the walls, too.

Location: Bluewaters Island,

Operating hours: Sun to Thurs 8am to 12am, Fri and Sat 8am to 1am.

Contact: (0)4 243 8127 drvncoffee.com

Flat12 Café

Want to catch up with friends over a coffee and some good vibes? Flat12 Cafe is a great pit stop, and its even better if you love cars. You can enjoy your coffee in a lovely, industrially chic space, which combines a bistro, boutique, and gallery under one roof. The cafe rotates the classic models on display, and it even offers up a comfy workspace if you want a change of scene. On the menu, you can find pizzas, burgers, truffle fries, burrata flatbread, and more. Pair it with one of their speciality coffees.

Location: Rashid, Dubai,

Operating hours: Sun to Thur 8am to 11pm, Fri to Sat 8am to 12am

Contact: (0)4 228 7123,@flat.12

Mille Miglia Gallery & Cafe

Ferrari fans will most likely have visited, or at least heard of Mille Miglia Gallery & Cafe in Al Quoz. It’s hard not to deem it a Ferrari-themed café, but the second you step in, this is the first thought you’d have. On that note, it looks more than a gallery for motorheads. Expect to find all sorts of treasures here, from limited and certified automotive memorabilia to luxurious cars. Wander around the store to spot various treasures before you sip on that specialty coffee and enjoy a pastry. The cafe also has an online store where you can purchase some pretty cool items like a Ferrari hat signed by Charles Leclerc (a top Formula 1 driver), figurines, bag charms, glasses, signed posters, perfumes, and more.

Location: Al Shafar Investment Bldg, Al Quoz, Dubai,

Operating hours: open daily 10am to 9pm.

Contact: (0)4 295 0878. @mmgallery.ae

SuperCars Majlis Cafe

SuperCars Majlis Cafe on Al Wasl Road in Jumeirah 2 serves up speciality coffee, sandwiches, and desserts which diners can enjoy while sitting next to a supercar. The cars change fairly often, which is great news if you plan on visiting often. In the past, the cafe has had a Pagani, Bugatti Chiron, Koenigsegg (CCXR Edition), Rimac Nevera R, and more.

Location: Jumeirah 2, Al Wasl Road, Dubai,

Operating hours: open daily 10am to 12am.

Contact: (0)50 888 9883. @scmcafe

The Car Cafe

If you’re heading to the Dubai Autodrome Cafe, the fun continues off the track at the automotive community cafe in the paddock. Here, you feast your eyes on real cars and bikes on display. In the past, guests have dined with an Aston Martin Valkyrie, a Carrera RS, a Koenigsegg CCXR edition (one of 4 cars ever made), a Ferrari F40, even a Mclaren P1. Besides sipping on coffee and tucking into a meal, you can go shopping for some cool merch. It’s a perfect spot for petrolheads, racing enthusiasts, and travel lovers to come together.

Location: Dubai Autodrome, Dubai,

Operating hours: open daily 8am to 8.30pm

Contact: (0)54 400 1803. @thecarscafe