Congratulations are in order as another milestone has been conquered by an Emirati female – Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais has been elected as the first female head of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation – a landmark moment in the journey of female empowerment around the world, as well as a win for the Emirati community.

Shaikha Nasser has previously served as corporate vice president of owners’ relationship management at Rotana Hotel Management Corporation, and will be serving office for three years as secretary general of UN Tourism from 2026 to 2029.

“As an Emirati woman, I’m honored to make history as the first woman worldwide to win the nomination for Secretary-General of UN Tourism (2026–2029),” wrote Shaikha Nasser in her announcement of the appointment on her social media. She added her vision for the next three years, stating that rests on five vital pillars.

“My vision rests on five pillars that will transform global tourism:​ Responsible Tourism: Protecting our planet, cultures, and communities​ Capacity Building: Empowering women, youth, and local leaders. Technology for Good: Innovation that enhances lives while safeguarding privacy​. Innovative Financing: Creating sustainable funding models for lasting growth​. Smart Governance: Delivering transparent, accountable leadership​. For a sustainable tourism future that serves communities around the world.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, also sent his best wishes to the new leader, congratulating her on his social media.

“Congratulations to Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais on becoming Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). As the first woman to assume this significant position, her appointment reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to empowering Emirati women in leadership roles and reflects the importance of the tourism sector as a key driver of sustainable economic growth”

