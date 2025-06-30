The Punjabi music powerhouse brings his genre-blending sound back to Coca-Cola Arena

Mark your calendars, Dubai: global music sensation AP Dhillon is making his highly anticipated return to the Coca-Cola Arena for a one-night-only concert on Sunday, September 7, 2025. After his sold-out debut in February 2024, the Canadian-Punjabi trailblazer is ready to take the stage once more — and this time, it’s bigger, bolder, and backed by his critically acclaimed EP, The Brownprint.

Exclusively produced by Live Nation Middle East and Team Innovation, this show promises an electrifying celebration of music that transcends borders, genres, and languages. Known for fusing Punjabi lyrics with pop, hip-hop, and global beats, AP Dhillon has quickly become one of the most influential names in the South Asian music scene, amassing over 5 billion streams worldwide.

His latest EP The Brownprint showcases that cross-cultural reach, with features from heavyweights like Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Gunna, Ayra Starr, and Jazzy B. It’s a record that speaks to Dhillon’s mission to amplify the global brown identity — and his Dubai fans are getting the chance to experience it live.

Speaking about the upcoming concert, Dhillon says, “Returning to Dubai holds a profoundly special significance for me. The unparalleled energy of my fans here is a constant source of inspiration.”

This show follows a massive 2024 for the artist — a sold-out India tour, a spot in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, and appearances at Paris Fashion Week for Louis Vuitton and Chanel. Add in a headline-making Amazon Prime documentary and his history-making performance at the Juno Awards, and it’s safe to say: AP Dhillon is just getting started.

How to get tickets:

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Venue: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

General onsale: Monday, June 30 at 12pm GST

Where: livenation.me and coca-cola-arena.com

