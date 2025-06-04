6 places to get the best butter chicken in Dubai this weekend
Butter chicken unites us all; these are the best in Dubai…
Who doesn’t love a good butter chicken? The silken curry takes the cake as the top-rated comfort food and everyone’s primary takeout choice, and we’re not just talking about the desi crowd. Our fellow fair-skinned folk seem to love a good butter chicken, for obvious reasons relating to premature spice tolerances, but we’ll forgive – at least it’s not a vindaloo.
If you’re looking for a solid butter chicken to dress up your weekend nights in, check out this list. And save some for us.
Sind Punjab
Sind Punjab, located in Meena Bazaar, has been feeding hungry patrons since 1977. Tender, flavourful, with a rich sauce and chicken cooked to perfection, it strikes a balance between sweet and spicy and is insanely economical.
Dhs27.50, @sindpunjabdxb
Khadak
The Guntur butter chicken at Khadak has been touted by many as it’s best offering, and it is indeed, a most solid contender. Rich, creamy, with a tomato-y sweetness and buttery smoothness, this one has a kick missing from some.
Dhs78, @khadak_ae
Roobaru
Roobaru is a delivery favourite, and their Roob’s butter chicken is one thing you need to have in your order. It is everything butter chicken should be – rich, silky, tender, creamy, and so perfectly comforting – it’ll warm your stone cold heart.
Dhs69, @roobaru.me
Gazebo
Gazebo is an Indian classic – and they have loads of great options besides just the dum biryani. The murgh makhani or butter chicken is a crowd pleaser, and served with their steaming, buttery naan, it’ll solve all your problems.
Dhs43, @gazeborestaurant
Mohalla
Mohalla is also a fan favourite among Dubai residents, and they have their Delhi 6 butter chicken that is sure to please anyone. The tomato and butter gravy is silky smooth, and the chicken is good to tandoori goodness.
Dhs65, @mohallarestaurant
Rang
This stunning mall eatery offers the perfect accompaniment to your weekend shopping plans – a rich, creamy, dreamy, smooth, butter chicken. Shop till you drop and then refuel with this dish, paired with some incredible naan, of course.
Dhs62, rang.ae
