Eat your way around Dubai’s diverse foodie scene, one bite at a time…

Beyond the glitz and glamour of five-star hotels and star-studded restaurants, there’s a side to Dubai that’s bursting with authenticity, nostalgia, and flavour. Home to over 200 nationalities, the city’s street food scene is a true melting pot of cultures, offering a taste of Dubai through the ages and a glimpse into its many different communities.

Here are 11 of the best street food spots in Old Dubai:

Gorkha, Al Satwa

Nepalese hidden gem

What to order: Chicken fried momo (Dhs17)

Walid Mohammad Bakhit Bakery, Al Satwa

Famous Iranian bakery

What to order: Regag bread with Chips Oman, egg, and cheese

Sind Punjab, Meena Bazaar

Punjabi restaurant since 1977

What to order: Chicken tikka (Dhs28) and mango lassi (Dhs11)

Zagol, Al Karama

Ethiopian restaurant

What to order: Zagol special (Dhs55)

Sultan Dubai Falafel, Deira

Palestinian restaurant

What to order: Falafel and hummus sandwich (Dhs9)

Dampa Seafood Grill, Deira

Filipino restaurant

What to order: Dump-a-seafeast with cajun spice (Dhs139 for four)

Al Shaab Restaurant, Old Souk Market

South Indian street food

What to order: Pani puri and pakoras

Al Qbabh Seafood, Al Aweer

Authentic Emirati experience in the middle of nowhere

What to order: Mixed seafood platter (from Dhs89)

Little Lamb Hotpot & BBQ, Deira, Dragonmart, and Dubai Marina

Mongolian Hotpot

What to order: Spicy hotpot (Dhs40)

Qwaider Al Nabulsi, Deira

Arabic sweets

What to order: Khafeh (Dhs17)

Three Cuts, Jumeirah Village Circle

Gourmet food truck, award-winning burgers

What to order: Classic aged cheddar burger (Dhs59)

Where it all began…

You haven’t truly experienced Dubai until you’ve tried (at least) one of these iconic (and not-so-hidden) gems…

Since 1978: Ravis, Al Satwa

Pakistani restaurant

What to order: Mutton biryani (Dhs16) and butter chicken (Dhs32)

Since 1978: Al Ustad Special Kabab

Iranian restaurant

What to order: Mixed grill (Dhs38)

Since 1997: Arabian Teahouse, Al Bastakiya

Emirati restaurant

What to order: Machboos rice with chicken (Dhs62)

What’s On must-try: Frying Pan Adventures food tour

To discover the side to Dubai that tourists (and even residents) rarely see, book a walking food tour with Frying Pan Adventures. From Dhs435 per person, you’ll explore Old Dubai, try the city’s humble dishes, and hear nostalgic stories that helped shape the city into what it is today. fryingpanadventures.com

