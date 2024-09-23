Savour the streets: Where to find the best street food in Old Dubai
Eat your way around Dubai’s diverse foodie scene, one bite at a time…
Beyond the glitz and glamour of five-star hotels and star-studded restaurants, there’s a side to Dubai that’s bursting with authenticity, nostalgia, and flavour. Home to over 200 nationalities, the city’s street food scene is a true melting pot of cultures, offering a taste of Dubai through the ages and a glimpse into its many different communities.
Here are 11 of the best street food spots in Old Dubai:
Gorkha, Al Satwa
Nepalese hidden gem
What to order: Chicken fried momo (Dhs17)
Walid Mohammad Bakhit Bakery, Al Satwa
Famous Iranian bakery
What to order: Regag bread with Chips Oman, egg, and cheese
Sind Punjab, Meena Bazaar
Punjabi restaurant since 1977
What to order: Chicken tikka (Dhs28) and mango lassi (Dhs11)
Zagol, Al Karama
Ethiopian restaurant
What to order: Zagol special (Dhs55)
Sultan Dubai Falafel, Deira
Palestinian restaurant
What to order: Falafel and hummus sandwich (Dhs9)
Dampa Seafood Grill, Deira
Filipino restaurant
What to order: Dump-a-seafeast with cajun spice (Dhs139 for four)
Al Shaab Restaurant, Old Souk Market
South Indian street food
What to order: Pani puri and pakoras
Al Qbabh Seafood, Al Aweer
Authentic Emirati experience in the middle of nowhere
What to order: Mixed seafood platter (from Dhs89)
Little Lamb Hotpot & BBQ, Deira, Dragonmart, and Dubai Marina
Mongolian Hotpot
What to order: Spicy hotpot (Dhs40)
Qwaider Al Nabulsi, Deira
Arabic sweets
What to order: Khafeh (Dhs17)
Three Cuts, Jumeirah Village Circle
Gourmet food truck, award-winning burgers
What to order: Classic aged cheddar burger (Dhs59)
Where it all began…
You haven’t truly experienced Dubai until you’ve tried (at least) one of these iconic (and not-so-hidden) gems…
Since 1978: Ravis, Al Satwa
Pakistani restaurant
What to order: Mutton biryani (Dhs16) and butter chicken (Dhs32)
Since 1978: Al Ustad Special Kabab
Iranian restaurant
What to order: Mixed grill (Dhs38)
Since 1997: Arabian Teahouse, Al Bastakiya
Emirati restaurant
What to order: Machboos rice with chicken (Dhs62)
What’s On must-try: Frying Pan Adventures food tour
To discover the side to Dubai that tourists (and even residents) rarely see, book a walking food tour with Frying Pan Adventures. From Dhs435 per person, you’ll explore Old Dubai, try the city’s humble dishes, and hear nostalgic stories that helped shape the city into what it is today. fryingpanadventures.com
