If heading to the mall is on the top of your ‘Ways to escape summer’ plans, why not add in a movie to your shopping experience? Over the next few months, there are a number of top movies being released, giving you the perfect excuse to sit back, relax, and enjoy some entertainment in the cool AC.

Here are 5 movies you don’t want to miss this summer in Dubai

F1

Release date: June 26

Formula 1 fans, time to take your place on the grid as F1 finally roars into theatres on June 26. The movie which took four years to produce, is directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for his work on Top Gun: Maverick. It stars Brad Pitt, Damson Idris and even the current Formula 1 drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly. The movie follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a promising driver who had an accident that nearly ended his career. 30 years later, the owner of a struggling Formula 1 team convinces him to return to racing and become ‘the best in the world.’ Driving alongside the team’s hotshot, Sonny learns the road to redemption is not an easy task, and not one to travel alone. Will Formula 1 fans give this movie the champagne celebration it deserves, or will it be a ‘DNF’? We will have to wait and see. Keep your eyes peeled as some of the scenes were shot in our very own Abu Dhabi. PS. Our review of the movie will be out shortly after its release, so stay tuned.

Jurassic World Rebirth

Release date: July 3

For fans of the franchise…our terrifying, scaly friends are back on the big screen this July. Now in its seventh installment, the roaring action of Jurassic Park Rebirth takes place several years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion. We will join a team of scientists heading to a remote island on a mission to secure some genetic material that could possibly be a medical breakthrough that could save thousands of lives. If you thought the dinosaurs from past editions were scary, well… you’d be wrong. The ones on this island were deemed too dangerous for the original park, and we are about to meet them…and something a lot more disturbing. The movie stars Scarlett Johanson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey and Rupert Friend.

Superman

Release date: July 10

If you’re out of touch with this iconic DC Comics character, thankfully you don’t need to start from scratch, as director James Gunn has designed it to be a fresh starting point for new viewers. We bid a teary farewell to Henry Cavill and welcome David Corenswet who soared into action, taking over the blue and red suit. The plot, however (and as with most superhero movies), is hard to pinpoint. What we do know is Clark Kent is working as a reporter at the Daily Planet newspaper with Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), and he is trying to live a normal life, or at least a balanced one. But are things really that simple? He faces trouble when Lex Luthor – a smart and powerful enemy – comes in his way. While we’re obviously used to seeing Superman dominate in the ‘good versus evil’ theme, this movie showcases a Superman that is driven by compassion with an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The Naked Gun

Release date: July 15

Remember protagonist Detective Sergeant Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen)? How could you forget him? The bumbling police lieutenant – without a doubt – bought the giggles with his performance in The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad as he somehow managed to save the day without even realising it. And now… 27 years later, we are being gifted a reboot. Meet Frank Drebin Jr (Liam Neeson), the son of Frank Drebin. He too, is a bumbling cop. What can we say… like father, like son. Drebin Junior’s quirky police department is in danger of being shut down unless he can crack a major case. He teams up with Beth (played by the one and only Pamela Anderson) to solve her brother’s murder… but not without stumbling through it all. Expect the classic gags, nods to the original movie, and modern twists. It’s pure, chaotic, old-school comedy.

