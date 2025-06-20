Because Dubai collects world records like souvenirs

Tallest building, deepest pool, biggest picture frame…Dubai doesn’t do anything by halves. From massive attractions to quirky records, here are some of the coolest Guinness World Records the city proudly holds.

One Za’abeel cantilever

The world’s longest cantilevered building structure.

Suspended 100 metres above the ground, this jaw dropping skybridge spans 230 meters between twin towers with 67.3 meters dramatically jutting out into open air. An architectural flex like no other.

Deep Dive Dubai

The world’s deepest indoor pool.

Plunging to a record breaking depth of 60 meters and filled with 14 million liters of water, this isn’t just a pool it’s a full-blown underwater playground. Explore sunken rooms, submerged arcades, and a divers-only world beneath the surface.

Ain Dubai

The world’s largest and tallest observation wheel

Rising 250 metres into the sky from Bluewaters Island, this record-breaking giant is almost twice the height of the London Eye. Expect stunning views, jaw-clenching heights, and an iconic Dubai experience.

Gevora Hotel

The world’s tallest hotel.

Towering at 356 metres over 75 floors, this golden landmark on Sheikh Zayed Road boasts 528 rooms, skyline views, and serious bragging rights — you’ll literally be sleeping in the clouds.

Dubai Frame

The world’s largest picture frame.

Standing 150 meters tall and 95 meters wide in Zabeel Park, this gold clad marvel perfectly captures Dubai’s evolution, Old Dubai to the north, New Dubai to the south. Step onto the glass-floored Sky Deck for an epic stroll in the sky.

Burj Khalifa

The world’s tallest building.

Reaching a mind-blowing 828 meters, the Burj Khalifa breaks records left, right and centre, tallest freestanding structure, most stories, highest outdoor observation deck (level 148), and even the world’s loftiest restaurant and lounge (At.mosphere on level 122). A true Dubai icon.

Longest flower display

The world’s longest flower display.

Inside Dubai Miracle Garden, find a life-sized Emirates A380 jet cloaked in over 500,000 flowers and plants. Add to that an 18 meter tall Mickey Mouse floral sculpture and a 1km long flower wall, and you’ve got a petal packed wonderland.

Aura Skypool

The world’s highest infinity pool.

Floating atop Palm Tower at 200 meters, Aura serves up 360 degree views over the city, sea and sky. Take a dip with the Burj Khalifa on one side and the Palm Jumeirah curling out beneath you, it’s luxury with no edge (literally).

Dubai Mall Aquarium

The largest indoor mall aquarium.

This 10 million liter aquatic world inside Dubai Mall features everything from sharks to rays, plus a 48-metre walk-through tunnel and wild experiences like cage snorkelling and shark diving, all in a shopping centre.

