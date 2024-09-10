Serving up cuisines from around the world with incredible city vistas…

For drinks with a view, Dubai is home to an array of brilliant rooftop bars. But if you’re looking for a whole dining experience while admiring the city’s dazzling vistas, look no further than these sky high Dubai restaurants.

Here’s 16 of the tallest restaurants in Dubai.

Level 123: At.mosphere

Located on the 122nd floor of the Burj Khalifa, the views from At.mosphere are unmatched. The world’s highest restaurant features both a restaurant and a lounge, both of which have a gloriously grand Art Deco feel. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, there are a la carte menus, as well as tiered stands of treats for breakfast and afternoon tea that are special menus ideal for special occasions or when visitors come to town. Sunset in the lounge is particularly special, as is dinner in the restaurant, where a menu of delicate Mediterranean fine dining is paired with twinkling city lights.

At.mosphere, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, daily 7am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 888 3828. atmosphereburjkhalifa.com

Level 77: ZETA Seventy Seven

If you are looking to impress, this is your spot. Address Beach Resort’s ZETA Seventy Seven overlooks the incredible Ain Dubai and is adjacent to one of the world’s tallest outdoor infinity pools on the hotel’s 77th floor. There’s sunken seating within the infinity pool, which comes with added-wow factor, as well as a restaurant and bar next to the pool where tables closest to the glass wall are the best to book for show-stopping views. The pan-Asian dishes are perfect for sharing, and there’s a great cocktail menu too. For dinner and drinks with a view, few compare.

ZETA Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, JBR, daily 12pm to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 8798866. @addressbeachresort

Level 74: Carna

Intimate and glamourous, 74th floor steakhouse Carna is the master work of legendary Master Butcher Dario Cecchini. The menu features Dario’s signature creations such as beef tartare, braised short ribs bombolone, Australian Black Angus long-fed T-Bone steak, and more, while the restaurant itself is cosy and intimate, dimly lit and decorated in hues of crimson and emerald. Book a table by the window to make the most of the beautiful views from the restaurant’s 74th floor.

Carna by Dario Cecchini, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, daily 6.30pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 607 0761. @carnadubai

Level 73: Mott 32

Arguably one of the tallest fine dining restaurants in Dubai is Mott 32. On the 73rd floor of Address Beach Resort, the stunning Mott 32 – an upscale Chinese restaurant that hails from Hong Kong – is a new addition to the city’s restaurant scene. As well as seating in the indoor restaurant, Mott 32 features an outdoor terrace where diners can soak up the stunning views of JBR, Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters. But as well as incredible views, the restaurant’s impressive attention to detail with the interiors mean that even if you’re dining inside, it’s in stunning surrounds. Dominating the industrial feel, there’s plenty of brass and metal elements, with hues of emerald green, leafy botanicals and pops of peach breaking up an otherwise mechanical-looking space.

Mott 32, Address Beach Resort, Dubai Marina, daily 4.30pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 278 4832, @mott32dubai

Level 70: Fi’lia

If hearty Italian classics just like Nonna makes them is your version of authentic Italian cuisine, then make yourself a reservation at Fi’lia. The restaurant is perched on the 70th floor of SLS Dubai, and as well as a restaurant adorned in shades of lime and orange, a folia-filled terrace boasts some incredible views of the Burj Al Arab and Downtown Dubai. Opening for lunch and dinner, as well as Saturday brunch and sunset aperitivo, the menu celebrations multi-generational Italian cooking, with dishes inspired by family recipes passed on from generation to generation. Think rustic homemade foccacia, twirl-able ribbons of pasta and fresh fish served sharing style.

Fi’lia, SLS Dubai, Downtown Dubai, 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 607 0770, sbe.com

Level 68: Prime 68

Unsurprisingly perched on the 68th floor of JW Marriott Marquis, Prime 68 is a classic steakhouse that’s stood the test of time. Intimate leather booths are perfect for big groups, while the more romantic tables for two all line the windows, inviting guests to soak up with city skyline. While it’s all indoors, there’s still incredible views to be enjoyed from the floor to ceiling windows, and the chefs at the helm of this smart steakhouse know their stuff: premium suppliers have been carefully selected for their artisan produce. While the star of the show is the array of premium cuts of meat, fresh oysters, seafood and flavourful salads are all mouthwatering additions to the menu.

Prime 68, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, daily 6pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 414 3000, @prime68dxb

Level 63: Birds

This dinner and a show lands in Dubai by way of Moscow and Bodrum: get ready to shake your tail feathers at BIRDS. Soaring above the city on the 63rd floor of Address Downtown, it takes the space formerly occupied by NEOS. It’s a suitable spot for the concept, which is known as the highest restaurant and club in Moscow. Pairing panoramic Burj views with master mixology, daring dishes, and bold performance, this takes entertainment-led dining in Dubai to new heights.

BIRDS, Level 63, Address Downtown, 7pm to 3am Tues to Sat, 4pm to 11pm Sun, closed Mon. Tel: (0)50 275 4844. @birds.dxb

Level 54: CE LA VI

When visitors come to town, a firm favourite to to take them to is CE LA VI. Firstly, the setting is unrivaled, with its prime Burj Views from the 54th floor of Address Sky View unmatched by any other venue. But there’s more to CE LA VI than just the incredible vistas. An alfresco pool deck for shisha, sky bar and club lounge are all welcome additions to the indoor and alfresco restaurant, inviting guests for power business lunches, sundowners and a regular rotation of club nights, meaning there really is no bad time to go. And that’s before we’ve even mentioned the food, all masterminded by chef Howard Ko and some of the best pan-Asian fare to be served in this part of town.

CE LA VI Dubai, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, 12pm to 3am Sun to Fri, 12.30pm to 3am Sat. Tel: (0)4 582 6111, celavi.com

Level 52: CouCou

CouCou’s is perched 52 stories high on the top floor of the Palm Tower, where you’ll also find The View at The Palm, with mesmerising views across the twinkling Palm Jumeirah, city skyline, and shimmering Arabian Gulf. Whether you’re perched up at the grand marble bar sipping cocktails, catching up with friends over dinner in a dimly lit booth or kicking back on the plush leather chairs in one of the comfy lounge areas, you’ll be able to drink in the scenic views from every spot.

CouCou, level 52, The View, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. 8pm to 2am. Tel:(0)52 451 2188. @coucourooftop

Level 51: Sushisamba

If you don’t make a reservation at SushiSamba for the incredible Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian fusion cuisine masterminded by chef Moon, let it be for the stunning views that stretch across the Palm fronds and right back to the city. Despite the restaurant being pretty expansive, it’s consistently busy, and you’ll struggle to snag a table either for their power business lunch or an evening meal unless you book several weeks in advance. Even if you don’t manage to snag one of the coveted window tables, the triple height ceilings and panoramic glass windows ensure everyone enjoys the views, whether dining in a cosy burnt orange booth or perched up at the bar. Coupled with lots of leafy foliage and a tropical aesthetic, it’s one of Dubai’s most photogenic restaurants.

SushiSamba Dubai, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, lunch 12pm to 3pm Mon to Fri, 1pm to 3pm Sat and Sun, dinner 6pm to 2am daily. @sushisambadubai

Level 44: Nonya

Occupying the entire 44th floor of the Taj JLT, this pan-Asian restaurant is cleverly split into a series of smaller spaces, which mean that no matter where you’re sitting you feel like you’re somewhere intimate and inviting. Private dining rooms are discreetly tucked behind glittering gold curtains, a horseshoe-shaped bar leads to a colourful lounge, and glass doors give way to little, leafy terraces where guests can dine against the backdrop of the looming city skyline. Initially, Nonya was positioned Singaporean, but has since migrated to describing itself as pan-Asian, which feels more reflective of the menu. Maki rolls sit alongside Dim Sum, a dedicated robata section and a whole page of meat and seafood dishes.

Nonya, 44th Floor, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 12pm to 1am Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 3am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)4 574 1144. @nonyadubai

Level 36: Play

Play by name, playful by nature. This sleek spot towards the top of the H Hotel has long been entertaining guests with a crowd-pleasing menu of classic Dubai dishes that range from a raw bar and sushi to Wagyu striploin and black cod. Alongside the impressive menu, diners can expect a regular rotation of live acts, from solo singers belting out pop tunes, to aerial acts that twirl around a hoop to the sounds of a live violinist. Head here on a Monday and expect to enjoy their popular ‘Shades of Play’ night brunch, with packages from Dhs450; or on Tuesdays, there’s a burlesque-themed ladies’ night. Whatever day of the week you visit, you’ll find those gorgeous views across Downtown.

Play Restaurant & Lounge, Floor 36, The H Hotel, 8pm to 3am daily. Tel: (0)4 336 4444. playrestaurants.com

Level 35: Fogueira Restaurant & Lounge

Set on the rooftop of Delta Hotel is Fogueira, a restaurant and lounge that brings to life an authentic Brazilian churrasco experience in JBR. Set high above the city on the 35th floor, while the decor might be frills-free, there’s incredible Ain Dubai and Marina views to enjoy from the rooftop terrace. The churrasco experience is available daily, with a buffet of salads and sides served alongside an array of cuts of beef, lamb, chicken, and seafood carved tableside. Drinks deals, ladies’ nights and evening brunches here are a wallet-friendly way to enjoy rooftop dining in Dubai

Fogueira Rooftop & Lounge, Delta Hotel by Marriott, Bahar 7, JBR, daily 6pm to 12am restaurant, 6pm to 2am lounge. Tel: (0)50 189 6214. fogueiradubai.com

Level 31: Attiko

Attiko is the name of a sleek new restaurant and lounge brought to you by the team behind Sushisamba, Aura Skypool and Drift Beach Dubai; Sunset Hospitality Group. The sleek space offers brilliant views of Palm Jumeirah and beyond from the 31st floor of W Dubai – Mina Seyahi. On the menu, guests can expect a range of modern and classic Pan-Asian dishes as well as an extensive menu of international beer, wine and handcrafted cocktails. Open each evening, guests can enjoy tasty bites and drinks in a vibrant atmosphere, with DJs spinning deep, soulful, energetic music.

Attiko, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, open daily, Sun to Fri 5pm to 2am, Sat 2pm to 5pm and 7pm to 2am, Tel: (0)4 350 9983. theattiko.com

Level 27: Al Muntaha

Led by Saverio Sbaragli, formerly of 3 Michelin Star Arpège, Al Muntaha is the highest Michelin Star restaurant in Dubai and sits atop one of Dubai’s most iconic addresses: Burj Al Arab. Fine dining in one of the world’s finest addresses, here you can expect a space that’s all about letting the stretching views and an intricate and inventive menu of predominantly French, but Mediterranean-influenced fare. Order a la carte or let the experts do the legwork and book the signature tasting menu – a six-course flight through Al Muntaha’s best bits, all while enjoying the stretching views across the shorefront.

Al Muntaha, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2.30pm and 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (800) 323232. @almuntaha.dubai

Level 22: Nobu

Beloved Japanese restaurant Nobu, the brainchild of chef Nobu Matsuhisa, has upgraded to a new rooftop location that was formerly the ultra-luxury Royal Bridge Suite. The restaurant features a Nobu lounge and bar where guests can tuck into pre-dinner cocktails and small bites. For dinner, guests can sit at one of five dining areas, including the main dining room, an exclusive 13-seat sushi bar or within a VIP booth with front-row seats to the bustling kitchen. The expansive terrace, where the bar and lounge area is located, will offer those unforgettable views of The Palm and the Dubai skyline.

Nobu, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 12.30pm to 3.30pm Fri to Sun lunch, 5pm to 1am Sun to Thurs dinner, 5pm to 2am Fri and Sat dinner. Tel: (0)4 426 0760. @nobudubai