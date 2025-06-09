Roll up! Roll up!

Looking for a performance the whole family will enjoy? The critically acclaimed Circus 1903 is coming to Dubai for the very first time this June.

Taking place for three-days only, Circus 1903 and it’s a dazzling show you don’t want to miss. It takes place from June 20 to 22, 2025 with a limited five-show run.

And tickets are already on sale on coca-cola-arena.com for a starting price of Dhs125.

Why you shouldn’t miss it?

Circus 1903 is by the same creators of The Illusionists, and so you can expect a show packed with plenty of daring acts, and classic thrills.

You will teleport back in time to the gold age of circus and watch acrobats, knife throwers, contortionists, high-wire daredevils during this thrilling 90-minute show. In total, 30 world-class performers will take to the stage, leaving you and your little ones with vivid memories.

And if your wondering about elephants…

Yes, Circus 1903 does feature elephants… but, in the form of life-sized puppetry. It is bought to life by the award-winning puppeteers behind War House.

In fact, the show explains itself as ’The Greatest Showman meets War House’ in one dazzling treat.

Show details:

Friday, June 20, 2025 – 7.30pm

Saturday, June 21, 2025 – 3.30pm and 7.30pm

Sunday, June 22, 2025 – 11am and 3.30pm

Ticket prices

There are six prize categories to pick from

Bronze: Dhs125

Silver: Dhs199

Gold: Dhs299

Diamond: Dhs599

Platinum:Dhs799

VIP (as close as you can get to the stage): Dhs999

Circus 1903, Coca-Cola Arena, Citywalk, Dubai, June 20 to 22, prices from Dhs125, coca-cola-arena.com

