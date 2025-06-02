Adventure is calling…

This May, we announced a Disney theme park and resort is going to open in Abu Dhabi, and while the opening is (possibly) years away, we have other Disney magic heading to town to keep us entertained.

This September, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are heading to Dubai with all of their friends for a performance at Coca-Cola Arena.

The Walt Disney characters will take audience members, both young and the… well, not so young, on an expedition across raging seas, snow-covered mountains, and the marigold bridge in Disney On Ice.

Expect to see Disney’s Moana, Frozen, Coco, and Beauty and the Beast with other beloved Disney characters on ice skates in an action-packed extravaganza.

What’s the performance about? Into The Magic will take families on a number of escapades. There’s the high-sea adventure as Moana sets sail on a life-changing quest to save her island with help from the demigod Maui.

You will also journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney, watch Pixar’s Coco, and discover a vibrantly colorful performance with skeletons in a beautiful cultural celebration of family. For Beauty and the Beast fans, you will watch as Belle shows you what it means to be fearless. You will also meet her friends in the enchanted castle and watch as she looks beyond the harsh exterior of the Beast.

And of course, you will also meet the brave heroes from Frozen, Tangled, Rapunzel, and even Cinderella.

Disney On Ice will be in Dubai for 10 days, from September 18 to 28, 2025. Each show is close to two hours long, with a 15-minute intermission.

Tickets are already on sale on coca-cola-arena.com for a starting price of just Dhs75.

Disney On Ice – Into The Magic, Coca-Cola Arena, Citywalk, Dubai, Sept 18 to 28, multiple shows on weekends, Tel: (800) 223388. coca-cola-arena.com

