Sample the best restaurants at the best prices

Summer is in full swing, which means Summer Restaurant Week is almost here. Back with a bang for a brand new run, this exciting 10-day-long foodie event is bringing Dubai diners some of the best casual spots in the city for as little as Dhs95. Indulge in specially curated menus, two courses for lunch at Dhs95 and three for dinner at Dhs150.

Back for a third year in a row, Summer Restaurant Week is all about those laid-back, family-friendly spots, 50 of them, handpicked to participate. This programme is designed to give foodies a chance to tuck into something old and something new for just a fraction of the usual cost.

The best part is that there’s something for everyone. A variety of cuisines and atmospheres are available to choose from, so pick one for every mood of every day and dine the heck out of these 10 days. The event is running from July 4 to 13; you can browse menus online and book your slot now on OpenTable.

For some inspiration, start off with these top restaurants…

Bistro Des Arts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BISTRO DES ARTS DUBAI (@bistrodesarts)

Bistro des Arts is a quintessential 1970 Parisian bistro overlooking the waters of Dubai Marina, serving a repertoire of classic ‘Terroir’ French home-style food with a rustic French décor and a garden vibe terrace. Guests can choose from of a well-curated wine list, a raw seafood bar and freshly baked bread and pastries.

Lunch menu: Dhs95

Dinner menu: Dhs150

@bistrodearts

Couqley Downtown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Couqley (@couqleyuae)



A classic French favourite, the menu at Couqley highlights French classics like steak frites, escargots, and pain perdu, paired with well-priced wines and modern cocktails. Whether for a romantic dinner, casual gathering, or special occasion, Couqley offers an elegant, welcoming atmosphere with genuine hospitality and attention to detail.

Lunch menu: Dhs95

Dinner menu: Dhs150

@couqleyuae

Harummanis Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harummanis Dubai (@harummanis.51)

While there isn’t much in terms of options for Singaporean Malay cuisine in Dubai, this restaurant is a deeply endearing tribute to Chef Akmal’s roots and reflects a story of home and hardwork. This was the name his mother had chosen for their family’s 32-year-old nasi padang hawker stall in Teck Whye, Singapore.

Lunch menu: Dhs95

Dinner menu: Dhs150

@harummanis.51

Khadak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khadak (@khadak_ae)

Khadak is all about wholesome Indian food, made up of dishes from all regions of India. Chef Naved Nasir’s year-long travels through the terrains took him to Bombay, Calcutta, Delhi, Hyderabad and beyond, and the food he ate there, he brought here. Some of the dishes belong to iconic food shops, some almost relics of time now.

Lunch menu: Dhs95

Dinner menu: Dhs150

@khadak_ae

Cucina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cucina The Palm (@cucinathepalm)





Cucina aims at creating a re-visited and modernised old school trattoria that focuses on the freshest Italian ingredients, live cooking, and most importantly, on recreating an approachable and vibrant Italian atmosphere. Sample homely Italian fare, recipes used for generations and some of the best gelato in Dubai

Lunch menu: Dhs95

Dinner menu: Dhs150

@cucinathepalm

Images: Socials