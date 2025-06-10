A good enough reason to book a summer trip…

If you own a car in Dubai and don’t have a parking spot, one of the questions that may arise is where you can park your car safely while you’re away. Well, we have some news. Starting from June 10 to 30, 2025, you can nab yourself a discount on parking spots at Terminal 1 Car Park B, Terminal 2, and Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

That’s right! Whether you’re heading out for a summer escape or just dropping someone off, you can park your car right at the terminal without spending a fortune at DXB. And you don’t have to spend a fortune on it.

Do note that this is a limited-time offer and only valid until June 30, 2025.

So, how much are the Dubai Airports parking rates?

From June 10 to June 30, parking rates at Terminals 1, 2, and 3 are as follows:

3 days: Dhs100

7 days: Dhs200

14 days: Dhs300

Compare that to the regular daily rates – which rack up to Dhs125 per day, you’re basically being handed a travel bonus. So tempting that it may even get to you to extend that one-week holiday to two.

How do you avail?

Head to mawgif.com, select your terminal, the date and time of your departure, and the date and time of your arrival to see your quote.

Just remember to head to the airport on time and allocate enough time to get from the parking to your check-in gate.

