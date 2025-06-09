A new flavour of Dubai chocolate? Here’s what we know…

The viral Dubai chocolate, a bar with its pistachio and kanafa filling, has taken the world by storm in the last few months. After blowing up on social media, the thick bar has been shipped across the world and Fix Chocolatier are the brilliant minds behind it. Financial Times even reported that now because of the demand for the chocolate all over the world, there is now a short supply of pistachio nuts that’s one of the ingredients. They reported that there was already a pistachio shortage in the world due to a poor harvest last year in the US, which is the world’s largest nut exporter, and now there’s even less because of the Dubai chocolate demand.

The newest Dubai chocolate update:

There’s a new flavour coming by Fix Chocolatier, and while we don’t know the exact details of the flavour just yet, it’s releasing this Friday in a pop up in the Mall of the Emirates. It opens at 10am…

The pop up is on from June 13 to June 15 so if you’re a fan of the original Dubai chocolate, we’d get down there early…

FIX Chocolate is also currently hosting an exclusive pop-up in DXB Terminal 3 after capturing the hearts and bank accounts of travellers scouring Duty Free. The wrapped up there this April, but the heartbreak was too loud, and now they’re back.

Any guesses to what the new flavour will be?