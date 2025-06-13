Dubai Metro just got a major upgrade — meet the new AI-powered robot

Only in Dubai can you go from being served dinner by an AI-powered chef to riding a metro maintained by a robot. In a city that’s fast becoming the world’s capital of “firsts,” Dubai Metro is the latest to step into the future — with a new AI-driven robot that inspects tracks and infrastructure completely on its own.

Meet ARIIS (Automated Rail Infrastructure Inspection System) — the latest AI-powered addition to the city’s smart transport ecosystem. Launched by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in collaboration with Keolis MHI and Future Maintenance Technologies (FMT), this clever robot is packed with lasers, LiDAR sensors, and 3D cameras that work together to scan the tracks for maintenance needs — all without disrupting your daily commute.

So while you’re sleeping (or scrolling Instagram in the metro), ARIIS is quietly doing the rounds, helping ensure your ride is smooth, safe, and super-efficient.

RTA’s Rail Agency CEO, Abdul Mohsin Kalbat, says the new system marks another big step in making Dubai Metro one of the safest and most advanced transport networks in the world. “Dubai is proud to lead in smart solutions,” he said. “The introduction of ARIIS is a leap forward in how we maintain and future-proof our metro.”

It’s not just about keeping the trains on time. ARIIS also supports Dubai’s wider vision to become a global leader in AI, smart mobility, and sustainable infrastructure. The robot helps engineers catch potential issues early and make data-driven decisions that reduce risk and boost performance.

Keolis MHI Managing Director David Franks called the tech a “game-changer”, while FMT CEO Loic Ayoul praised the city’s commitment to forward-thinking innovation: “This collaboration delivers real improvements in rail safety, performance, and sustainability,” he said.

The future of transport? It’s already here—and it’s riding the rails in Dubai.