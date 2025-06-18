Dubai expands free Wi-Fi access to 43 public transport locations

Your commute just got a major upgrade. Free Wi-Fi is now live across Dubai’s bus and marine stations, so whether you’re catching up on your group chat, planning your weekend, or doomscrolling the news – it’s all on the house.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the completion of the rollout of the free Wi-Fi service in collaboration with Dubai e& network. You’ll find it at 21 public bus stations and 22 marine transport stations in the city.

The service enables public transport users to stay connected on smartphones, tablets, and laptops while commuting.

The RTA is making strides to accelerate digital transformation across all its services. Additionally, it reflects RTA’s commitment to improving the daily experience for commuters, making journeys on public transport more enjoyable and rewarding. They also aim to improve the commuter experience for drivers too with initiatives to ease traffic being implemented such as new bridges, new roads and even the addition of driverless taxis next year in 2026.

The new Dubai Wi-Fi service will undergo evaluation to be expanded and enhanced in collaboration with e&.

In other transport news, it was announced last week, that the Dubai Metro will be getting a new AI-driven robot that inspects tracks and infrastructure completely on its own.

Meet ARIIS (Automated Rail Infrastructure Inspection System) — the latest AI-powered addition to the city’s smart transport ecosystem. Launched by Dubai’s RTA in collaboration with Keolis MHI and Future Maintenance Technologies (FMT), this clever robot is packed with lasers, LiDAR sensors, and 3D cameras that work together to scan the tracks for maintenance needs — all without disrupting your daily commute.

So while you’re sleeping (or scrolling Instagram in the metro), ARIIS is quietly doing the rounds, helping ensure your ride is smooth, safe, and super-efficient.

Image: Media Office