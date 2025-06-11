In terms of a Dubai beach club, this one is not like the others…

Dubai has an array of beach clubs to choose from, and there is something for everyone. Whether you’re looking to relax in the sun, party all day long or eat really good food, the options are endless. The usual areas to find beach clubs are, well, as the name suggests, on the beach. So spotting one on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina and Jumeirah wouldn’t surprise anyone, but one around the Burj Khalifa, now that’s new.

For the first time ever, the Burj Khalifa district is getting a beach club, and it’s a new concept that the city of Dubai hasn’t seen before.

It’s going to be located on an island.

Leading real-estate developer OMNIYAT has recently announced its plans to take over Marasi Bay Island which will host the beach club along with other leisure and wellness experiences.

The general Marasi Bay area is already beginning to be transformed by the developer into a luxury waterfront destination with high-end residential living, five-star hospitality and wellness experiences. There’s a retail and events space coming, a floating green area for residents and more to reimagine city living.

Beach clubs may not be too popular in the midday summer heat but that doesn’t mean you need to miss out on the experience, many have announced night swims, as a way to bring the vibes instead.