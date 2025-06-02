Eid Al Adha Mubarak in advance…

Ready for that well-earned break? UAE residents are in for a four-day weekend as the country gears up to celebrate Eid Al Adha 2025 and it’s going to be both spiritually meaningful and filled with family festivities.

When is Eid Al Adha in 2025?

This year, Eid Al Adha falls on Friday, June 6, right after Arafah Day on Thursday, June 5. The UAE has announced a four-day public holiday from Thursday, June 5 to Sunday, June 8, giving both public and private sector workers an extended weekend to relax, reflect, and celebrate.

A double blessing

In 2025, the festivsl coincides with Friday prayers (Jumuah), making the day extra significant. However, the UAE Fatwa Council has confirmed that Eid and Jumuah prayers will be held separately, each with its own sermon.

When to wake up?

Khaleej Times reviewed the Hijri calendar issued by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre and since Eid prayers usually take place around 20 minutes after sunrise, here’s the likely timings:

Fujairah: 5.41am

Ras Al Khaimah: 5.41am

Umm Al Quwain: 5.43am

Ajman: 5.44am

Sharjah: 5.44am

Dubai: 5.45am

Abu Dhabi: 5.50am

Note: Official prayer times may still be updated.

What happens on Eid Morning?

On Eid morning, Muslims across the UAE wake early, dress their best, and head to mosques or open-air musallahs for prayer. From dawn, the air fills with the sound of takbir; chants glorifying God, until the Eid prayer begins shortly after sunrise. A brief sermon follows, and then the celebrations begin with family visits, shared meals, and festive cheer.