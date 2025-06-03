Ready for a sky full of sparkle…

Want to celebrate Eid Al Adha with fireworks? You will be spoiled for choice here in the UAE. Whether you’re in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, or Sharjah, we’ve rounded up all the best spots to catch the festive magic. Get your phones ready, gather your crew, and let’s make it a night to remember!

Eid Al Adha fireworks in Abu Dhabi

Yas Island

Why celebrate one night when you can do three? From Friday, June 6, to Sunday, June 8, Yas Island is putting on a fireworks fiesta at 9pm each night.

Grab a seat at Yas Bay Waterfront and pair the views with dinner at one of the area’s award-winning restaurants. Fireworks and fine dining are a chef’s kiss recipe.

The Corniche

If you’re city-bound, The Corniche is the place to be on Friday, June 6. The scenic seaside promenade offers prime fireworks watching.

Al Ain – Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium

Al Ain folks, you’re not left out! Catch three nights of sparkling skies at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium at 9pm, all throughout the Eid holiday.

Reem Island

If your vibe is low-key luxury, Reem Island has you covered. This tranquil green haven offers wide-open views and a peaceful atmosphere for families and friends to enjoy the fireworks together. It’s the ultimate laid-back celebration spot.

Hudayriyat Island

Turn your Eid evening into an adventure on Hudayriyat Island. With street food, seafront views, and loads of space to picnic, it’s a family fave for good reason. Don’t forget your camera; these fireworks are Insta-gold.

Eid Al Adha fireworks in Dubai

Riverland, Dubai Parks and Resorts

Riverland is bringing double the dazzle this Eid! Head over on Thursday, June 5, and Friday, June 6, for jaw-dropping fireworks at 9pm.

But wait, there’s more…

Before the sky lights up, enjoy not one, not two, but three epic laser shows at 7.30pm, 8.20pm, and 9.30pm. You’ll feel like you’re in a sci-fi movie with snacks.

Eid Al Adha fireworks in Sharjah

Aljada, Masaar & Nasma Residences

Community vibes are in full force across Sharjah, thanks to Arada’s festive lineup.

Expect fireworks at 8pm on Friday, June 6, at Aljada, plus a packed schedule of parades, live shows, and traditional arts and crafts from 6pm to 10pm this weekend.

At Aljada, the fun’s centered around Madar, their buzzing family zone. In Masaar, festivities unfold near the adventure playground, while the 15-metre high manmade hill will be the heart of the celebration at Nasma Residences.

Oh, and did we mention it’s free and open to everyone! Expect live music, drumming circles, and even traditional Emirati treats at the Manbat farmers’ market. Because nothing says Eid like luqaimat and fireworks.

Top Tips

Arrive early to snag the best spots.

And of course, make sure your phone is charged; those snaps are going straight to the ‘gram.

For all of us here at What’s On… Eid Mubarak!