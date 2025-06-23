More flights, more tapas, more Gaudí — here’s when the new route launches

If Barcelona is on your travel radar (and honestly, why wouldn’t it be?), Emirates just made getting there a whole lot easier. Starting Sunday, October 26, the airline is adding a third daily flight from Dubai to the Spanish city to meet growing demand — giving travellers even more flexibility when planning their next European escape.

With this new addition, Emirates will now operate 21 weekly flights between Dubai and Barcelona, offering departures from DXB at 3.45am, 8.15am, and 2pm. On the return leg, flights will take off from El Prat Airport (BCN) at 3.10pm, 3.30pm, and 8.25pm.

Known for its dreamy beach promenades, vibrant culture, and legendary architecture, Barcelona is a go-to year-round — and this expanded service is perfectly timed for autumn travel season.

However, if Spain is not on your list of ‘must visit’ destinations this year – you don’t have to leave the UAE to experience some Spanish culture – just checkout out What’s On’s curated list of experiencing Spain (and other countries) right here in Dubai, no passport needed.

Tickets for the new flight are available now on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or through travel agents and Emirates retail outlets.

Fly, then ride: Emirates partners with Uber

On top of the added flights to this route, Emirates has also teamed up with Uber to make your journey smoother from door to door. Frequent flyers will soon be able to earn Skywards Miles on Uber rides in select markets — and redeem Uber ride vouchers when booking Emirates flights.

It’s all part of a wider push to make every leg of your trip — from home to airport to destination — seamless and rewarding.