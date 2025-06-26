Sponsored: Sun, sea, and serious savings, your perfect summer break is just up the coast

Looking for a premium family getaway that feels a world away—without actually leaving the UAE? This summer, treat the whole gang to a luxurious coastal escape at Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah Resort, where turquoise waters, natural mangroves, and barefoot beach days set the scene for a stay packed with perks.

Set along a stunning stretch of Ras Al Khaimah’s coastline, the resort blends five-star elegance with family-friendly flexibility. Up to two children aged 11 and under stay and dine for free when sharing a room with parents—making it ideal for stress-free summer holidays with all the trimmings.

Guests will enjoy daily breakfast and a Dine-Around lunch or dinner at any of the resort’s three signature restaurants, so every appetite (and picky eater) is well taken care of. From coastal grills to international favourites, dining here is an experience in itself.

To sweeten the deal, you’ll also receive 20% off additional food and beverage throughout your stay, plus an extra 10% off for Minor DISCOVERY loyalty members. And with a flexible cancellation policy, it’s a plan you can commit to with peace of mind.

The property is just under an hour’s drive from Dubai, making it ideal for a weekend break or a longer summer staycation. Explore RAK’s untouched landscapes, unwind in your beachfront room, or book a signature Anantara spa treatment while the kids enjoy the resort’s family-friendly activities.

Whether you’re kayaking through mangroves, relaxing on a private beach, or sipping sunset mocktails while the kids run wild, this is summer as it should be: effortless, indulgent, and unforgettable.

Book your escape today and make the most of the best available rates, which are dynamically priced based on season and availability.