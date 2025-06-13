Fuelled by increasing demand, Etihad has increased its flight frequency

Etihad Airways, the UAE’s national carrier, has announced it is increasing its flight frequencies to Karachi, Pakistan. The expansion is part of the airline’s commitment to provide UAE residents and tourists with more travel options and enhanced connectivity.

The flights will be launched on October 1, 2025 and tickets can already be purchased.

Flights from Abu Dhabi to Karachi will depart at 2.25am, 7.50am, 2.40pm and 11.40pm.

From Karachi to Abu Dhabi, the flights will depart at 5.15am, 6.35am, 12pm and 9.35pm.

Direct flights between the two cities usually take around two hours and 15 minutes.

The new addition will bring the number of non-stop flights to Karachi up to 28 flights every week. In total, the expansion will bring the number of flights to Pakistan to 60, showcasing Etihad’s commitment to the region.

The enhanced flight frequencies are planned in such a way as to allow for maximum convenience and seamless connectivity across the carrier’s expanding global network.

Why the increase in flights to Karachi?

Expatriates make up a significant majority of the UAE’s population, totaling approximately 10.04 million people. According to the demographics, Indians form the largest group, with 4.36 million residents, followed by Pakistanis, who make up 1.9 million of the population.

The numbers are evident as the flights from the UAE to these two destinations are on the rise.

The UAE’s geographical positioning makes the country every traveller’s dream, whether it’s for those that are looking to explore the world or simply travel back home to loved ones.

Other new flight announcements

In February, Etihad Airways announced it will be launching flights to the stunning Russian city of Sochi over the summer. Etihad will fly three times a week between Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Sochi International Airport (AER) – on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sunday.

Return flights can already be booked for a starting price of Dhs2,045.

You can read more here.

etihad.com