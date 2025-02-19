Pack your bags…

Globetrotters in the UAE will be thrilled to learn that the UAE’s national carrier, Etihad Airways, has just launched flights to the stunning Russian city of Sochi and will debut flights this summer.

Images: supplied, What’s On archive

The host city of the 2014 Winter Olympics and commonly referred to as ‘the gateway to the north-east coast of the Black Sea’, Sochi offers a gorgeous mix of natural beauty and cultural history, and is tailored to travellers in pursuit of a blend of relaxation and adventure. You’ll now have access to the Krasnodar Krai region, home to breathtaking beaches and lush mountains, as well as skiing and snowboarding during the winter in the nearby Caucasus mountains.

Etihad will fly 3 times a week between Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Sochi International Airport (AER) – on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays – in the airline’s modern A320 jets. Flights will depart the UAE capital at 9am and arrive in Sochi at 12.20pm local time, with flights back to the UAE departing at 2.10pm and touching down in Abu Dhabi at 7pm.

From Abu Dhabi to the world…

Etihad is also poised to fly you to a multitude of other exciting cities this year, including Atlanta (USA), Hanoi (Vietnam), Hong Kong and Taipei (Taiwan), as well as the gorgeous Bohemian city of Prague, and Warsaw in Europe. Expanding its network across North Africa, the airline will also begin flying to Algiers, Tunis and Al Alamein in Egypt.

For those looking to travel to Southeast Asia, Etihad will bolster its network across Southeast Asia, with new flights to top-ranked holiday destinations including Chiang Mai and Krabi in Thailand, Medan in Sumatra and the cultural city of Phnom Penh.

