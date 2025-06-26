A little less conversation, a little more action, please

I’m a relatively new F1 fan – and no, it didn’t start with Drive to Survive, and I didn’t fall for Charles Leclerc’s jawline.

My fandom began with research, old race replays, and a crash course in everything from understeer to the total number of people in the pit crew and their jobs. Why? For work. I was covering the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for What’s On and wanted to understand the basics: from drivers and teams to formation laps and tire strategies.

Long story short: I got hooked. Now? No plans on race weekends, errands done before all sessions, and eyes glued to every lap. I’m a Max Verstappen fan (yes, really), but also a proud Tifosi. And lately, Lando Norris is quietly creeping into my top tier. (We can debate the politics of that fandom triangle later.)

Honestly, I didn’t even know about the F1 movie until a few months ago. But when I heard it was three years in the making, co-produced by Lewis Hamilton – a seven (okay, eight…) time world champion – I was sold.

So, is this really Formula 1… or just Fast & Furious with carbon fibre?

The first red flag, however, came early. At a special screening for drivers in New York, Carlos Sainz (now driving for Williams) said: “I’ll just say – for the pure F1 fan, be open-minded to Hollywood F1 films…” Uh oh.

With Sainz’s words echoing in my head, I found myself in front of the big screen.

Open-minded, Aarti… open-minded, I reminded myself.

The lights went out pretty quickly, and I was hooked from the starting line.

We meet Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a former F1 driver sidelined by a devastating crash. These days, he’s bouncing between odd racing gigs, but when a struggling F1 team offers him a wildcard comeback, he hesitates – then agrees, one last shot at glory.

It’s a simple story — far easier to follow than the layered drama I had to untangle while learning the motorsport, and very Hollywood. But that’s good news for non-F1 fans, because it’s straightforward and easy to digest.

There are certain things I could push past – his age on his return to the grid (likely older than Alonso, and that’s saying something), for one. But also the, erm, multiple infringements during the race that would’ve had the FIA making it rain – not with prize money, but with penalty points.

And one continuity gripe that stood out: these cars were apparently running on rocket fuel, because they kept reaching the hairpin (Turn 5 at Yas Marina) in under 15 seconds – repeatedly.

While F1 clearly belongs in the ‘action’ genre, I found myself craving more on-track drama.

But maybe that’s just the adrenaline junkie in me.

That said, the realism of the racing scenes – shot using groundbreaking technology – definitely gripped me. The speed, the sound, the adrenaline… it was all captured so perfectly, it genuinely felt like I was watching a real race. So real, in fact, that my eyes kept flicking left, instinctively searching for the timing tower. And Hayes’ POV behind the wheel really puts you right in the action.

I can’t not mention the score. Hans Zimmer delivers, as expected – but it felt underused. As a fan of his epic, soul-stirring compositions, I kept waiting (and wanting) for that goosebump-inducing moment.

What’s On verdict

This film gripped my attention like a set of perfectly warmed Pirelli softs – not the C6s though, because if you’re keeping up with, as Leclerc states on Drive To Survive ‘the Kardashians of Formula 1’, you’ll know those didn’t exactly win fans.

It’s not without faults, but it’s high-octane, well-acted, and, for the most part, respectful to the sport. And whether you’re in it for the data, the drama, or the drivers, it’s worth a trip to the grid.

