Think beaches, mangroves, cycling routes, and your own slice of island life…

The gorgeous Abu Dhabi’s skyline is getting a lush new addition, and it’s one that’s all about living well.

Say hello to Fahid Island, a newly announced 40-billion-dirham megaproject by Aldar that’s being billed as the capital’s first wellness-focused coastal community.

Fahid Island was unveiled this week and will span a massive 2.7 million square meters and will be home to over 6,000 high-end residences, a 10km fitness corridor, 4.6km of pristine beaches, and a dedicated waterfront promenade packed with cafes, art, and boutique stores.

According to a report by Khaleej Times, Mohamed Al Mubarak, Chairman of Aldar, says, “Fahid Island is the latest chapter in our journey to create world-class communities that reflect the values and ambitions of the UAE.”

He added, “It builds on the success of Saadiyat and Yas Islands to offer a new benchmark in premium waterfront living, wellness, and sustainable design.”

Where will Fahid Island be located in Abu Dhabi?

Fahid Island will be built between Yas and Saadiyat; the island is just 15 minutes from Zayed International Airport and Abu Dhabi’s cultural and leisure hubs.

The first homes to launch will be the sleek Fahid Beach Residences – seven mid-rise buildings with 65 luxe apartments each. Expect townhouses and plush villas, too.

Nature takes center stage, with 30 per cent of the island dedicated to green and blue spaces like mangrove forests, shaded trails, and gardens. A 10km Berm Park will serve as a wellness corridor with cycling routes connected to the city-wide loop.

And there’s more… It will also be home to a new school, a 2km promenade of retail and dining, and Coral Drive’s boutique boulevard.

“This comes at a time of incredible demand,” says Talal Al Dhiyebi, CEO of Aldar. “It’s one of the largest masterplans we’ve ever launched.”

And yes, it’s green-certified, too…

Dubai is also getting in on the wellness wave. The city recently announced Therme Dubai, an upcoming well-being resort featuring waterfalls, an indoor botanical garden, and even a water park. You can read more about it here

Image: Fahid Island by Aldar