Because Dad deserves more than just a pair of socks this Father’s Day…

From sizzling steaks to lavish brunches and complimentary desserts, Father’s Day is the perfect excuse to treat the main man in your life. Whether you’re planning a family feast or a quiet dinner with Dad, we’ve carefully rounded up the best dining deals across Dubai happening this Sunday for Father’s Day.

Sunday, 16 June

City Social, Grosvenor House

Celebrate Father’s Day in style with a sky-high brunch at City Social Dubai, featuring wood-fired flavours, signature starters, indulgent mains like USDA Prime Sirloin, and a decadent trio of desserts, all served with stunning views from the 43rd floor.

City Social, Grosvenor House Dubai, 1pm to 5pm, AED 350 (soft), AED 450 (house), AED 750 (Champagne), AED 150 (kids 4–12), (0) 4 402 2222 @citysocial_dubai

Mezzanine Bar and Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Cheers to Dad with Dhs19 pints all day long at Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen this Father’s Day. Plus, enjoy a hearty Sunday Roast where you can choose from beef, chicken, lamb, or cauliflower while soaking up stunning Souk Madinat views and live British tunes. After all, nothing says “Thanks, Dad” quite like a pint and a perfect roast.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dhs19 for a pint all day long, (0)58 599 4659, @mezzaninedubai

The Nine, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

Treat Dad to a top-tier roast at The Nine this Father’s Day. Think Signature Beef Wellington, slow-roasted rib-eye, free-flow drinks for AED 199, a live DJ, and a complimentary pint of Tiger for every dad dining with their kids, it’s a feast fit for the king of the house.

The Nine, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, 12:30pm to 4pm. Dhs195 (Beef Wellington), Sunday Roast from Dhs95, Kids’ Roast from Dhs50, Dhs199 for 2-hour house drinks. (0)4 281 4111, @theninedubai

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Atlantis The Royal

Give Dad a taste of history (literally) with a Sunday roast like no other at the Michelin-starred Dinner by Heston Blumenthal. From the legendary Meat Fruit to indulgent mains with all the trimmings, this elevated lunch experience is served à la carte and paired with standout wines from an award-winning sommelier.

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Atlantis The Royal, 12pm to 3pm. Dhs345 (two-course), Dhs395 (three-course), Dhs195 (kids under 12). (0)4 426 2444, @dinnerbyhbdubai

Images: Supplied and Instagram