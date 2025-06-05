Beat the heat: 63 top indoor activities in Dubai

Stay cool…

We hate stating the obvious, but it’s starting to reach oven temperatures in Dubai (and the UAE). If you prefer to not be a roasted chicken, here is a handy list of indoor activities in Dubai.

Here are 63 great indoor activities in Dubai to avoid the sun

3D World Selfie Museum Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 3D World Trick-Art Selfie Museum Dubai (@3dworlddxb)

Get snap-happy at Dubai’s largest 3D trick art museum. There are tons of different artworks that, when you pose for a picture with them, create a cool optical illusion. Go with phone batteries fully charged as these snaps will be a star on your ‘Gram. Purchase tickets here.

Cost: Dhs89 over 12, Dhs65 three to 11, under threes free

Timing: daily 10am to 8pm

Location: Behind Mashreq Bank, Sheikh Zayed Road

Contact: 050 987 6511

@3dworlddxb

Adventure Island

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Have a blast at some laser fun and at Pixel (the first in the UAE), leap around (either in co-op or versus challenges) to collect points to avoid the dreaded red blocks. There are now two venues, and prices vary depending on the combo and timing, so pick what works besty for you (and your energy levels). Check it out here.

Cost: Options available

Location: City Centre Deira and Jumeirah Beach Residences

Timing: Deira – Mon to Thurs 10pm to 10pm and Fri to Sun 10am to 12am| JBR – Mon to Thurs 12pm to 10pm and Fri to Sun 12pm to 12am

Contact: @adventure.island.ae

Air Maniax

Here’s one of those fun indoor activities in Dubai for both kids and adults. Air Maniax is Dubai’s largest indoor inflatable park which you can find in Arabian Centre Dubai, Al Quoz and Mercato. You can get your thrills in this totally inflatable arena, enjoy a donut ride, a warrior run and more. There’s also a special toddler zone. And you know you just have to try out Meltdown where you avoid being struck by the cushioned rotating arm – fun for you… and for the people watching. Book here.

Cost: Options available

Location: Arabian Centre, Mercato and Al Quoz

Timing: Arabian Centre – Fri to Sun 10am to 12am and Mon to Thurs 10am to 10pm | Mercato daily 10am to 10pm | Al Quoz Fri 12pm to 10pm, Sat 9am to 10pm, Sun 9am to 9pm and Mon to Thurs 2pm to 8pm

Contact: @airmaniax

Arte Museum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Arte Museum by the masterminds at digital media design company, d’strict is already renowned around the world. And you can find the magical multi-sensory experience here in Dubaiat Dubai Mall. Armed with a fully-charged phone, make your way around the immersive spaces ending your journey at the tea bar which also comes with a pretty floral immersive experience. Ticket prices are Dhs149 per adult (over 18s) and Dhs69 per child (ages four to 17) when purchased online here. It includes admission and the tea bar experience.

Cost: Adults 18 to 60 Dhs149, over the age of 60 Dhs113, children ages four to 12 Dhs79 and more options avail

Location: Dubai Mall

Timing: daily 10am to 10pm

Contact: 04 570 7084

@artemuseum

AYA

Hitting up an immersive entertainment park sure sounds like a neat way to pass a few cool and totally rain-free hours – and if you’re a social media star, you already know about AYA Universe. If not, now’s a great time to get acquainted. From the moment you enter this sprawling 40,000 square-foot space in Wafi City Mall, you are surrounded by a beautiful, high tech, and responsive worlds inducing wonder and creating social media gold. Play, drift and dream across 12 zones that together comprise the AYA Universe, each telling a different story. It will cost you Dhs 135 per person and there’s a family pack for four which is Dhs 399. Book here.

Cost: Dhs135 per person. Combo and family passes available on website.

Location: Wafi City Mall

Timing: Sun to Thurs 10am to 11pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am

Contact: 04 542 0300

@ayauniverse

BattleKart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

For those of you who feel the need for speed, head to BattleKart for a dose of electric karting, video games and augmented reality. You’ll get to drive around different circuits and try different game modes which are all projected directly onto the floor allowing you to interact with the scenery and other players. From Sun to Friday, the first game is Dhs160, the second game Dhs130 and the third game Dhs100. On Saturday, it’s Dhs200 for the first game, then Dhs170, and then Dhs130. Book here.

Cost: Prices from Dhs160 (weekend prices vary)

Location: Dubai Investment Park

Timing: Mon to Thurs 2pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 1pm to 2am and Sun 1pm to 12am

Contact: 058 588 0116

battlekart.com

Boo Boo Laand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Boo Boo Laand is the largest indoor children’s entertainment centre in Dubai. This new emporium of all things family fun at The Dubai Mall is sure to have your little ones in awe. It is set to be a fun, colourful haven of entertainment and education for children of all ages. Across the 25,000 square feet space, there’s over 30 attractions spread across four different zones. Read more here.

Cost: children three to 15 Dhs280, toddlers one to two years Dhs210 (includes one complimentary adult), additional adult over the age of 16 Dhs70

Location: China Town, Dubai Mall

Timing: Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 11pm.

Contact: 058 588 0116

booboolaand.com

Bounce INC

Bounce at X-Park Dubai is not only insane fun, but it’s a serious workout, too. The super-sized trampoline park is filled with obstacle courses, dodgeball, zip line, climbing walls, speed slide, slam dunk area and, of course, trampolines galore. Book here.

Cost: Prices start from Dhs90. More deals and packages available on the website.

Location: Al Quoz

Timing: Mon to Sat 10am to 9pm, Sun 10am to 8pm

Contact: 04 304 9333

bounce.ae

BOUNCE-X

BOUNCE-X is brought to you by the same people as Bounce Trampoline Park (above). This concept is the world’s first ‘freestyle terrain park’, complete with two storeys of trampolines, parkour elements and ninja courses. The 5,000 square metre space is described as a ‘giant adrenaline playground’ and will be filled with exciting challenges, superhero-style freestyle features and brand-new obstacles. Book here.

Cost: Prices start from Dhs90. More deals and packages available on the website.

Location: Dubai Festival City Mall

Timing: Mon to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Sat to Sun 10am to 12am

Contact: 04 304 9333

bounce.ae

Boxica

This is possibly one of Team What’s On favourite workout. Boxica, is your go-to to torch those calories. With programs like boxing and HIIT, ride, sweat, strength training, and more, you will be in top shape, and… probably let out a lot of anger.

Cost: Per class price and membership prices available on website

Location: Dubai Studio City

Timing: Open daily, timings vary

Contact: 055 483 8361

boxica.ae

Brass Monkey

Love arcades? Brass Monkey is one of those indoor activities in Dubai you have to try with mates. Downstairs you’ll find the bowling alley and old arcade games while on the upper level, there are billiard tables, and a dedicated game room with more arcade games including Pac-Man to take you on a nostalgia trip. Sorry, little ones, this spot is only for the big kids above the age of 21.

Cost: prices vary

Location: Bluewaters Dubai

Timing: Mon to Wed 4pm to 2am, Thurs and Fri 4pm to 3am, Sat 12pm to 3am and Sun 12pm to 2am

Contact: 04 582 7277

@brassmonkeysocial

chaos karts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

If you’re looking for a fun activity to do with your friends this weekend look no further than Chaos Karts. Located in an old warehouse opposite Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, this immersive augmented reality go-karting experience is suitable for adults and children ages nine and above. Race along Rainbow Road and virtual trackscapes with your friends, collecting gems, virtual power-ups, and unleashing virtual weapons to slow your competitors down. It’s just like playing Mario Kart in real life. It’s Dhs112 for a standard ticket. Read more here.

Cost: Prices from Dhs140

Location: Al Quoz

Timing: Mon to Wed 4pm to 2am, Thurs and Fri 4pm to 3am, Sat 12pm to 3am and Sun 12pm to 2am

Contact: 04 582 7277

chaoskarts.ae

Chinatown Dubai Mall

Chinatowns across the world – from New York to London – have served as hubs of community, love and culture. And when walking these streets, one thing is abundantly clear: the area’s restaurants are a key part of what keeps the heartbeat of Chinatown pulsing. Here in Dubai’s Dubai Mall, there are plenty of delicious restaurants to tuck into – perfect to warm your soul during the rain.

Location: Dubai Mall

Timing: daily, 10am to 12am

@chinatown_dubaimall

CRN Art Design

Want to try your hands at pottery? CRN Art Design offers two pottery techniques for two age groups. The hand-building workshops (45-minute sessions) are good for children ages six and up and will include the basics of ceramics where they will learn to create new pieces using different hand-building techniques. The older kids, ages eight to 14, will get to try their hands at both hand-building and the wheel during the 90-minute session. For children younger than this, there is a toddler and parent class where you can bond with your little one while having fun playing with clay. Want to have a go at pottery as a family? These are one-hour family sessions using basic hand-building techniques. Read more and book here.

Cost: Prices vary

Location: Al Quoz

Timing: Open daily 10am to 9pm

Contact: 050 235 0737

crnartdesign.com

Danube Sports World

Looking to get (or stay) fit? Torch those stubborn extra pounds at Danube Sports World. The indoor sports centre has everything from padel, badminton, tennis, foosball, and more. Prices vary depending on the sport, and its quite popular, so plan with mates and book in advance. Check it out here.

Cost: Prices vary

Location: Al Habtoor City

Timing: Open daily 7am to 12am

Contact: 800 3636

danubesportsworld.com

Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo

Home to thousands of aquatic animals, comprising over 140 species, the Dubai Aquarium is a popular spot among residents and tourists alike. Over 400 sharks and rays live in the 10 million litre tank, including Sand Tiger Sharks, Giant Groupers, and a host of other marine species. Visitors have the chance to get up, close and personal with the creatures including feeding them and swimming with them. Book here.

Cost: Dhs169 UAE Residents offer else Dhs199 per person. Package deals also available on website

Location: Dubai Mall

Timing: Mon to Thurs 10am to 11pm, Fri to Sun 10am to 12am

Contact: 800 38224 6255

thedubaiaquarium.com

Dubai Butterfly Garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranav | Dubai (@pranav__t_p_)

For a nature-rich experience, head to Dubai Butterfly Garden where you can explore the world’s largest covered butterfly garden. It’s home to more than 15,000 beautifully winged creatures representing more than 50 species in different shapes and sizes. It’s a learning experience too as you will get to witness the butterfly cycle and gain insight into its metamorphosis process. It’s Dhs60 per adult and Dhs55 per child. Book here.

Cost: From Dhs60 per person

Location: Al Barsha South 3, Dubailand Area

Timing: Daily 9am to 6pm

Contact: 04 422 8902

dubaibutterflygarden.com

Dubai Frame

The Dubai Frame is just one of many of Dubai’s stunning attractions and is designed to look like… well, a frame. On the mezzanine floor, you will see a multimedia exhibition showcasing Dubai’s transformation after which you can witness a view of both stunning Old Dubai and New Dubai. Before you leave, you will pass through a swirl tunnel showing off what Dubai will look like in the future with special audio and visual effects. This is a nice pocket-friendly attraction and costs just Dhs50 per adult, and for children aged three to 12, it’s Dhs20. Book here.

Cost: From Dhs50 per adult, Dhs20 per child

Location: Zabeel Park

Timing: Daily 8am to 9pm

Contact: 800 900

dubaiframe.ae

Dubai Ice Rink If you don’t mind a chilly atmosphere, this is another cool indoor activity in Dubai to try. At Dubai Ice Rink, you can swoop and glide (well, try to) with their daily sessions for all levels. Private lessons are also available if you want to upgrade your skills. Cost: From Dhs90

Location: Dubai Mall

Timing: Daily 10am to 12am

Contact: 800 38224 6255

dubaiicerink.com Deep Dive Dubai Not exactly an indoor activity that will leave you dry but Deep Dive Dubai is a cool record-breaking indoor attraction in Dubai you have to try. It’s the world’s deepest pool measuring 60.02 metres deep. That’s the equivalent of 11 giraffes. What do you do inside? Well, you can explore a whole sunken city with graffitied alleyways, an apartment, a library, board games, an arcade zone and even a fancy car all available for aquatic perusal. It is open to those 10 years and above, and there’s no maximum age limit. Have more questions? You may find your answers here. Prices start from Dhs400. Discover the programs here. There’s even a snorkling option for non-swimmers. Cost: Prices vary based on activity

Location: Dubai Mall

Timing: Daily 9am to 6pm

Contact: 04 501 9444

deepdivedubai.com Etihad Museum You’ve probably passed by the Etihad Museum a number of times, but it is worth a visit. Inside, you will learn more about how this wonderful country came to be. The Etihad Museum documents the founding story of the UAE and is most appropriately located next to the Union House, where the signing of the treaty establishing the UAE took place in 1971. Keeping up with the theme of history, the structure is designed in the shape of a manuscript, with seven columns built into the museum to resemble the pens used to sign the original declaration. Tickets for adults cost Dhs25 and for students it’s Dhs10. It’s a lovely dose of history and heritage combined.

Cost: Dhs10 per person

Location: 1 Jumeira St

Timing: Daily 10am to 8pm

Contact: 800 33222

dubaiculture.gov.ae

Fun City Dubai Fun City Dubai is the perfect place to let the little ones blow off steam. The indoor amusement venue is filled with colourful soft play areas, ball pits, exciting activities, rides, video games, and more. In other words: It’s almost impossible for the little ones to get bored. There are several branches across Dubai. View all the price packages here. Cost: Varying packages available

Location: Arabian Centre

Timing: Mon to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Fri to Sun 10am to 12am

Contact: 054 581 3428

funcityarabia.com

Game Over

Band together with friends and try to crack these escape room games at Game Over. Located in Nakheel Mall, the space boasts 12 escape rooms, 11 virtual escape games and a board game café with over 50 options to choose from. There are a bunch of genres to choose from, be it adventure, mystery, horror, fantasy and more. Check out all the rooms here for the ultimate bonding activity.

Cost: Prices vary

Location: Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah

Timing: Sun to Thurs 10am to 10.30pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am

Contact: 04 577 3289

dubai.escapegameover.ae

Glitch Arabia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

This indoor active game park in Al Ghurair Centre in Deira has more than 30 action-packed attractions, including an indoor roller glider, the venue makes for a perfect destination for kids and adults alike. There are VR adventures that take you on a 360-degree shooting spree, a ninja warrior course, a dynamic free gaming area offering pool football, a bowling alley, and an indoor roller glider. Read more here and check out the various price packages here.

Cost: From Dhs100, varying packages available

Location: Al Ghurair Centre

Timing: Fri to Sun 10am to 12am, Mon to Thurs 10am to 10pm

Contact: 04 886 1695

glitcharabia.com

Hello Park

Hello Park is Dubai Festival City Mall is great for the whole family to visit. Inside you can go on a space-themed adventure to Mars led by Rocky the Fox, partake in a dinosaur workshop offering hands-on fossil discovery, and create custom avatars in the avatar park. And for food, you can tuck into tasty treats including an indulgent pistachio kunafa waffle. Prices start from Dhs89 and can be purchased here

Cost: From Dhs89 (weekend prices vary)

Location: Dubai Festival City Mall

Timing: Mon to Thurs 10am to 11pm, Fri to Sun 10am to 12am

Contact: 04 218 9222

hellokids.ae From Dhs89 (weekend prices vary)Dubai Festival City MallMon to Thurs 10am to 11pm, Fri to Sun 10am to 12am04 218 9222

House of Hype

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

House of Hype is Dubai’s best kept secret – bringing a whole new level of entertainment and fun to Dubai. Inside, expect a blend of beauty, surprise performances, games and a whole lot of crazy fun. The attraction is open to everyone, whether you’re with friends, families, a creator, a fashionista, a foodie, or a gamer. Everyone can come together to enjoy the epic adventures spanning 18 spectacular immersive worlds and colourful characters. There’s no limit to the excitement as you explore each corner with jaw-dropping spectacles. Purchase tickets on house-of-hype.com

Cost: Dhs 119 on Monday to Thursday – for a limited time only, and Dhs 149 on Friday to Sunday

Location: Dubai Mall

Timing: Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am

Contact: 04 542 0330

house-of-hype.com

ifly Dubai

Ever wondered what it’s like to skydive but are just too afraid to jump out of a plane? Then make your way to iFLY. You’ll be taken up 4 meters in the air where you’ll go against gravity, held up like you’re free-falling. Book here.

Cost: Varying packages and deals avail

Location: Sheikh Zayed Road

Timing: Sun to Thurs 12pm to 10pm, Fri 12pm to 12am, Sat 12pm to 11pm

Contact: 04 231 6292

house-of-hype.com

Infinite Ski

Booked that ski holiday but just missing one vital ingredient – knowing how to actually ski? Infinite Ski is the first-of-its-kind dry-ski slope in the UAE, based in Al Quoz where you can learn to do just that. You’ll ski or snowboard on a revolving belt, which simulates a real ski slope and you can adjust the gradient as you go. It’s perfect for those learning the ropes or for perfecting your existing snow skills. It’s priced at Dhs110 for a single session. Book here.

Cost: Single session Dhs120, five sessions Dhs540

Location: Al Quoz

Timing: Sat and Sun 8am to 8pm, Mon to Fri 10am to 9pm

Contact: 04 235 3408

infiniteski.com

Jameel Arts Centre

There’s a beautiful white building that sits at the south edge of Jaddaf Waterfront. Within the building are unassuming light-filled rooms, bordered by white walls and punctuated by little gardens. These are the hard facts that describe Jameel Arts Centre but they fail to do justice to a gallery space that has become a staple of showcasing contemporary arts in the Middle East. Explore its beauty – and a special solo exhibition by Japanese artist Tsuyoshi Hisakado this summer – for free, then make a discerned stop at Green Michelin Star restaurant Teible for some stunning dishes that celebrate local produce.

Cost: Free entry

Location: Al Jaddaf

Timing: Sat to Thurs 10am to 8pm – closed Tues, Fri 12pm to 8pm

Contact: 04 873 9800

@jameelartscentre

Kidzania

Designed for children ages four to 16, Kidzania in Dubai Mall is a 7,000-square-metre city of fun with over 40 activities for children to tackle. Inside, children can tackle real-life scenarios, role-play different jobs and even earn special ‘Kidzania’ currency. Book here.

Cost: From Dhs195

Location: Dubai Mall

Timing: Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 11pm

Contact: 800 3822 46255

kidzania.ae

La Perle by Dragone

La Perle is a must-see show for theatre and stunt show fans. The 90-minute show has been conceptualised by Franco Dragone, who is behind huge world-renowned productions like Le Rêve in Las Vegas and The House of Dancing Water in Macau. During the performance, acrobats and athletes dive from 25 metres into the changeable aqua stage filled with 2.7 million litres of water and fly around the theatre at 15 kilometres per hour. Check out the different offers and packages here.

Cost: From Dhs269

Location: Al Habtoor City

Timing: Various showtimes

Contact: 04 437 0001

laperle.com

Loco Bear

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Taking over a sprawling 70,000-square-foot space in Al Quoz 2, Loco Bear is an adventure hub of all things thrills and skills. There’s something for all ages including a first-of-its-kind slime universe for little ones, a soft play zone perfect for wearing out kids, a trampoline space, challenging wall climbs, a roller glider, bowling and so much more. Check out the prices and offers here.

Cost: Packages from Dhs250

Location: Al Quoz 2

Timing: Fri to Sun 10am to 11pm, Mon to Thurs 11am to 11pm

Contact: 054 266 9357

@goloco.dxb

Mohammed bin Rashid Library

Love reading? The eye-catching Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, the biggest library in the Arab world is the place to be. Inside, you will find a general library space, a young adult’s library, a (colourful) children’s library, a library dedicated to maps and atlases, a media and art library, a business library, an Emirates library, and more. Inside, you will also find a space showcasing an impressive collection of rare and old books in Treasure of the Library. Stay tuned to their social media for events such as movie screenings, workshops, and more.

Cost: Free entry, but bookings required

Location: Al Jaddaf

Timing: Sat to Thurs 9am to 9pm – closed Sun, Fri 2pm to 9pm

Contact: 800 627523

mbrl.ae

Museum of Candy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

This sweet attraction is a colourful, immersive and interactive experience spread over 15 rooms. The first-of-its kind museum fuses facts and fun, inviting visitors to unleash their inner child as they go from room to room. A cotton candy bath, a gummy bear pool and a thrill and chill ice cream room are just a handful of the Instagrammable highlights. And what would a candy museum be without being able to sample some sweet treats?

Cost: From Dhs96

Location: Umm Hurair Road – Oud Metha

Timing: Daily 10am to 10pm

Contact: 04 591 0088

museumofcandy.com

Museum of the Future

One of the most recognisable landmarks in Dubai, the stunning Museum of the Future is divided into seven levels with each giving a glimpse into what the world will look like 50 years from now. Both little ones and adults will have ample to interact with and learn. And for some quiet time, be sure to spend some time at the meditation centre on the Al Waha level, where visitors can lie down under a dome projecting light and water ripples. It’s a cathartic and calming experience.

Cost: From Dhs159

Location: Sheikh Zayed Road – Trade Centre 1

Timing: Daily 9am to 9pm

Contact: 800 2071

@museumofthefuture

Neon Galaxy

This playworld is located inside theme-park packed Dubai Parks and Resorts. The neon space-themed play area is a multi-level indoor adventure park perfect for children and teens. Expect ninja courses, rope climbing, a ball pit, and a wipe-out challenge. Prices start from Dhs60 for one hour. There’s even an indoor cafe where families can sit back and relax.

Cost: From Dhs60

Location: Dubai Parks and Resorts

Timing: Daily from 11am

Contact: 800 2629464

dubaiparksandresorts.com/en/neongalaxy

OliOli Dubai

Popular experiential children’s museum OliOli is a great place for little ones to be. Factual and fun, OliOli is an interactive museum with eight galleries for little ones to get stuck into. Each gallery is themed on a different subject such as ‘forts and dens’ and ‘future park’. It’s loved by kids, and for very good reasons. Book here.

Cost: Dhs179

Location: Al Quoz 1

Timing: Daily from 11am

Contact: 04 702 7300

olioli.ae

Oo La Lab

Surround yourself with enticing fragrances at the ‘Chemistry of Bukhoor’ perfumery workshop hosted by Oo La Lab. This sensorial experience invites guests to create a custom bukhoor scent that speaks to their personality. The two-hour class features traditional Arabian scents, oils and oud that you can take home. Classes are priced at Dhs400.

Cost: Workshops from Dhs400

Location: Al Serkal Avenue

Timing: Daily from 11am to 8pm

Contact: 058 504 7186

uae.oola-lab.com

PACMAN Live Experience

A PacMan Live Experience is now in Dubai which turns the iconic arcade game into a larger-than-life adventure. All thrill-seekers and gamers are invited to step inside the legendary PAC-MAN universe, powered by augmented reality and state-of-the-art digital projections. You will find yourself dashing through a full-scale PAC-MAN style maze, collecting Power Pellets and dodging digital ghosts in an immersive environment of vibrant visuals, neon lights, and sound effects. You can either bring a group or go yourself, the 30-minute experience mirrors the beloved arcade original version. Book here.

Cost: From Dhs140

Location: Al Quoz, Dubai

Timing: Monday to Wednesday 1pm to 11.15pm, Fri and Sat 11am to 12.15am

Contact: 04 324 2344

@pacmanuae

Play DXB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PlayDXB.Emaar (@vrparkdubai)

Another great activity for the warmer months is Play Dxb (originally called VR Park), the virtual reality attraction at The Dubai Mall. The park contains a number of experiences with different thrill levels. You can ‘dune bash’ in the desert, soar high in a classic swing ride, see what is it like to be propelled down the side of the Burj Khalifa and much more.

Cost: From Dhs250

Location: The Dubai Mall

Timing: open daily from 10am

Contact: 056 682 4804

entertainment.emaar.com

Precision Football

Precision Football in Ibn Battuta has UEFA-qualified coaches, indoor and outdoor smart pitches, tech-driven training zones, a restaurant, padel courts, and more. Led by former Brighton & Hove Albion professional player and UEFA coach, Sonny Cobbs, Precision Football aims to develop the skills of players in the region and inspire the next generation. From events and birthday parties to one-to-one coaching and pitch rental, it’s a great place to have fun, exercise, and hone your ball skills. Book your pitch here.

Location: Ibn Battuta Mall

Timing: open daily from 9am to 10pm

Contact: 058 820 6756

precisionfootball.com

Quiz Room

If you’re a fan of the TV quiz show format, The Quiz Room located (almost too perfectly) in Al Quoz (Al Quiz?), might be the answer you’ve been looking for. Teams of one-to-18 players (aged eight and up) will be able go head-to-head, and buzzer-to-buzzer in tests of trivia and musical knowledge. It’s been set up to simulate the quiz show experience, emphasising fun and the spirit of friendly competition. Not the spirit of flipping over the Trivial Pursuit board because “your questions were easier”. You know who you are.

Cost: From Dhs82 per person

Location: Inside Goshi Warehouse City

Timing: From 9.30am

Contact: 058 568 1260

quiz-room.ae

Ready Set Go

Dubai’s largest soft play area, Ready Set Go, is a jungle theme for the little ones to go wild. The centre has a soft play area, role play town, and jump park as well as a café for parents to sit back and relax. For children below 90cm, it’s Dhs75; for children above 90cm, it’s Dhs150 for a whole day of fun. Each child must be accompanied with an adult. Get your tickets here.

Cost: Prices and packages of varying cost available

Location: Al Quoz 3

Timing: open daily, Mon to Fri from 10am, Sat and Sun from 9am

Contact: 04 229 9989

@readysetgodubai

Ribambelle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ribambelle Dubai (@ribambelle.dubai)

Meet Rimbambelle, one of the many new kids on the block of fun. This ultimate indoor playground paradise on Bluewaters Island offers a spot of fun for both little ones and adults. Kids will be able to enjoy the soft play area, while parents will be able to enjoy a cocktail while their little ones play nearby. The stylish jungle-inspired wonderland boasts plenty to keep the children entertained including slides, ball pits, and play zones, as well as interactive games and entertainment for the whole family. The venue also runs regular events, from cooking workshops to arts and crafts, which can be booked online in advance. Read more here.

Location: The Wharf, Bluewaters Island

Timing: open daily, 9am to 11pm

Contact: 04 581 5555

@ribambelle.dubai

Rock Republic Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rock Republic (@rockrepublicdubai)

Rock Republic Dubai is the biggest bouldering-only gym in the UAE and is a great date idea if you and your partner are into fitness and fun. It’s indoors, so no one will suffer, and it’s a great way to learn a skill, try something new, push some boundaries. You can help each other out if you’re struggling and it’s a true bonding experience. Find out more via the website here.

Cost: Prices and packages of varying cost available

Location: Dubai Investment Park

Timing: Mon to Fri 3.3oam to 10pm, Sat and Sun 9am to 6.30pm

Contact: 04 546 2978

@rockrepublicdubai

RollDXB

Remember the ol’ skates? You can relive your fun childhood memories at homegrown RollDXB. The space is created by roller skating fanatics, but is open to skaters of all abilities. The goal – besides not falling, is to just have a good time. Book here.

Cost: From Dhs90

Location: Dubai Maritime City

Timing: Mon to Thurs 11am to 10pm, Fri 12pm to 11pm, Sat and Sun 11am to 11pm

Contact: 055 800 6868

@rolldxb

Sagra Italian Pastifico

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Want to make your paste and eat it, too? Take a pasta-making workshop at Sagra Italian Pastifico. It’s a cute pasta restaurant but there’s also a space where you can take the pasta-making workshop. The workshop is two hours long and will help you learn how to make delicious fresh pasta all on your own. Led by a professional, you will be taught how to make your pasta dough before you wheel it through the pasta maker. Lastly (and the most important part) you will get to take it home where you can cook it just the way you like it. Book your spot here.

Cost: Dhs250 per person

Location: Jumeirah 3

Timing: Workshop timings vary

Contact: 058 545 2690

sagrairalianpastifico.com

SENSAS

SENSAS, the fully immersive, multi-sensory adventure has opened in Dubai. An indoor activity that challenges the way you experience the world. SENSAS was originally launched in France and is now captivating audiences across the globe, with it’s newest location opened in Dubai. SENSAS invites guests to disconnect from the ordinary and dive into a thrilling, 2-hour journey that puts all five senses to the test. If you’re looking for activities in Dubai, this will be a great one to pass the time. Get tickets here.

Cost: From Dhs130 per person

Location: Al Quoz Industrial Area 3

Contact: 050 856 4990

Ski Dubai

Think icy indoor activities in Dubai don’t exist. Think again. Ski Dubai is arguably the coolest attraction in the city spanning 22,500 square meters in the Mall of the Emirates. Home to loads of activities, including a ski slope for skiers and snowboarders, a Snow Park’, Zorb balls, penguin encounters and more. Ski school is available to help you learn the basics. Afterwards, warm up with a hot chocolate at the Avalanche Café. Costs vary on your choice of activity. Check out the prices here.

Cost: Experiences and packages differ

Location: Mall of the Emirates

Timing: Sat and Sun 9am to 12am, Mon to Thurs 10am to 11pm, and Fri 10am to 12am

Contact: 04 409 4000

https://www.thegreenplanetdubai.com/en

Sky Zone

This activity park at Ibn Battuta Mall has everything you could need to blow off steam without being outdoors. With a Wipe Out zone, warrior courses, zip line, climbing wall, dodgeball court, trampoline park, toddler zone and giant warped walls, this 35,000 square-foot centre is a cool place to be.

Cost: Prices from Dhs149

Location: Persian Court, Ibn Battuta Mall

Timing: Fri to Sun from 10am, Mon to Thurs 12pm

Contact: 800 7599663

skyzone.ae

The Green Planet

It’s hard not to be impressed by nature in this indoor tropical rainforest that’s home to over 3,000 plants and animals. Experiences include encounters with a sloth, an anteater, an armadillo and birds and more. The whole family will love it.

Cost: Prices from Dhs155 (UAE Resident offer Dhs129)

Location: City Walk

Timing: Daily 10am to 6pm

Contact: 800 262 9464

thegreenplanetdubai.com

The Smash Room

Feeling a bit stressed out? One of our favourite indoor activities in Dubai includes a visit to The Smash Room where you can smash out all of your frustrations in a safe space. The room is filled with old furniture, TVs, laptops, and mannequins, and you get to choose your weapon and show those objects who’s boss. It’s Dhs69 if you want to bring something of your own to smash, else prices start from Dhs199 (adults). Book here. If you’re too busy to head to Al Quoz, see below.

Cost: Different prices and packages available

Location: Umm Suqeim Street, Al Quoz and Mirdif

Timing: Al Quoz daily from 12pm and Mirdif daily from 10am

Contact: 04 339 7810

thesmashroom.com

Street Maniax

At Street Maniax, you’ll find everything from trampoline parkour to ninja courses, cable way, jump tower, walk the wall, and so more. Unlike its sister, Air Maniax which is designed for all ages from toddlers to adults, Street Maniax has been designed with older kids and adults in mind. There are multiple ticket options to choose from, from a one-hour jump access to a full-day pass. Head here to see all the options and to book.

Cost: Prices from Dhs90

Location: Al Quoz Industrial Area 3

Timing: Timings vary

Contact: 04 328 3522

streetmaniax.com

Swingers Crazy Golf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

The highly anticipated Swingers Dubai is finally open for budding (crazy) golfers. Swingers is a globally celebrated and adored immersive crazy golf experience with experiences in London, Vegas, New York and WashingtonDC, and for the last few months it has been preparing to open its Dubai branch on Bluewaters Island, at the foot of Ain Dubai, the first one in the Middle East. Swingers Dubai is spread over an impressive 22,000 square feet and two floor. It boasts three crazy golf courses, with different vibes in each. Check out the Hot Air Balloon, the Waterwheel and the Clocktower courses each with fun moving obstacles, and stunning decor and friendly competition. And of course, to keep you well fuelled to enjoy all the entertainment, tuck into gourmet street food at the venue. View all the packages here, and read more here.

Cost: Prices from Dhs80

Location: Bluewaters Dubai

Timing: Mon to Fri from 4pm, Sat and Sun from 12pm

Contact: 04 557 6309

@swingers_uae

thejamjar

Alserkal Avenue is popular for several reasons: homegrown cafes and restaurants, art galleries and exhibitions, and so much more. It’s also home to thejamjar – a community arts space that hosts creative workshops for both adults and children. You can have a go at it yourself and rent a painting kit and unleash your creativity. Book your spot here.

Cost: Prices vary

Location: Alserkal Avenue

Timing: Daily 10am to 7pm, until 8pm on Friday

Contact: 04 341 7303

thejamjardubai.com

TEPFactor

What’s On award-winning TEP Factor requires both physical strength and a mental can-do attitude to get through a series of challenging obstructions to escape before time runs out. There are four categories designed to test your patience, fitness, logic, and skill. Think slippery spinning poles, rotating inflatables, swinging balls and more. You will need a team of two to six players. Check out the details and book here.

Cost: Dhs99 children eight to 11, Dhs129 adults over 12

Location: Bahar Plaza, JBR

Timing: Daily from 12pm

Contact: 056 404 0802

tepfator.ae

The Lost Chambers

At The Lost Chambers at Atlantis the Palm, you will explore a number of amazing marine life in 14 chambers that form the shape of an octagon. The biggest is a stunning 11 million-litre aquarium which is home to over 65,000 fascinating marine animals. You can even include a behind-the-scenes tour to complete your experience. If you are a UAE resident, you can avail of a discount so ensure you keep your Emirates ID handy. Book here.

Cost: Varying packages and prices avail starting from Dhs75

Location: Atlantis the Palm

Timing: Daily 10am to 9pm

Contact: 04 426 0000

aquaventureworld.com

The Storm Coaster

The Storm Coaster is a thrilling, first-of-its-kind indoor coaster combining a vertical drop and an immersive pre-ride experience. The aptly named coaster places guests in the exciting world of storm chasing. What’s storm chasing? Well, it’s the pursuit of any severe weather phenomenon such as hurricanes, tornadoes, thunderstorms, etc. Daredevils will be lifted high above the Dubai skyline and then will be plunged into the heart of an epic mega-storm using real-world footage with cinematic special effects. Do note, riders need to be at least 130cm in height to hop onboard. Book here.

Cost: Dhs65 for single ride

Location: Dubai Hills Mall

Timing: Daily from 10am

Contact: 04 448 5016

emirates.emaar.com

Theatre of Digital Art

The Theatre of Digital Art offers a sit-down experience as artworks come to life in front of your eyes and surround you. ToDA, as it is most commonly known, is located at Souk Madinat Jumeirah and is a must-visit whether you love art or not. There are shows featuring the greats such as Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet and more, and for the first time, there is a show focusing on the one and only Frida Kahlo. The theatre also hosts jazz nights, meditation programs and more. Check the website for the latest show offerings and timings.

Cost: Priced vary based on show selected

Location: Madinat Jumeirah

Timing: Daily 10am to 11pm

Contact: 04 277 4044

toda.ae