June is the perfect time to prioritise self-care. Whether you’re looking to unwind with a view, treat yourself to a luxurious massage, or explore wellness activations across the city, we’ve rounded up the top experiences to relax, recharge, and reconnect all month long.

Samadhi Wellness, Jumeriah 3

Banyan Tree Dubai is teaming up with Samadhi Wellness to celebrate Global Wellness Day with a soul-nourishing, complimentary retreat on Saturday, June 14. Held at the serene Samadhi studio in Jumeirah 3, the experience invites guests to unwind with either a vinyasa flow or deep stretch class, led by expert instructor Alice Gray. Choose between two session times: 4pm to 5pm or 5:30pm to 6:30pm, then enjoy wholesome snacks and a thoughtfully curated goody bag filled with signature Banyan Tree treats. It’s the perfect way to reset, reconnect, and revel in a little self-care on the house!

Samadhi Wellness, 491b Jumeirah Street, Jumeirah 3, Dubai, complementary session, Sat June 14, 4pm to 5pm or 5:30pm to 6:30pm, book via: samadhi-wellness.com/book-now @banyantreedubai @samadhiwellness

The Galleria, Al Maryah Island

The Galleria Al Maryah Island invites the community to celebrate Global Wellness Day with a morning Wellness Walk. Held as part of their Get Active programme, this inclusive experience promotes health, movement, and connection along Abu Dhabi’s stunning waterfront.

Enjoy a guided, feel-good walk in a vibrant atmosphere alongside wellness-minded partners including The Entertainer, Durance, lululemon, and New Balance. You can look forward to wellness prizes, exclusive discounts, and a dose of motivation to kickstart a more active lifestyle.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Wellness Walk on Fri June 13, 8:30am to 9:30am, complimentary and registration required, book via: thegalleria.ae @thegalleriauae

Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah

The UAE’s first outdoor hot fitness experience kicks off with Hot Yoga Sculpt, a powerful golden hour session blending yoga, strength, and cardio using free weights. Hosted atop the country’s highest peak, this is fitness in its rawest form: no mirrors, no air conditioning, just nature, sweat, and stunning mountain views.

In partnership with DRYP Studios and Rove Hotels, the full package includes return transfers, a recovery session, sunset dinner at 1484 by Puro, breakfast, and an overnight stay at Rove Al Marjan Island.

Single occupancy for Dhs450, Sat June 14, double occupancy forDhs700 (includes two class spots, dinner, breakfast & one room), bookings essential at visitjebeljais.com/summer-staycation @visitjebeljais

Eforea Spa, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Eforea Spa invites in-house guests and residents to celebrate International Yoga Day with a special Sunrise Yoga session on Saturday, 21st June at 7am. Set on the serene spa terrace, the 45-minute morning class offers a peaceful start to the day with gentle movement and calming views of the Palm. Guests will be provided with yoga mats, towels, and detox water, just show up and flow. Best of all? It’s completely free to join, making it the perfect way to reconnect with your mind and body in a beautiful setting. What more could you ask?

Eforea Spa, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, complementary session, Sat June 21, 7am to 7:45am, book via WhatsApp (0)56 545 8997 or email dxbpj_spa@hilton.com, @eforeaspadubai

Meliá Desert Palm

Meliá Desert Palm is turning up the good vibes this June with two free feel-good sessions to celebrate wellness. On Friday, 14th June, lace up for a sunrise run and meditation a light jog, some dynamic stretches, and a peaceful garden cool-down to start your day right. Then on Saturday, 21st June, find your flow with a calming Hatha Yoga session, followed by a soul-soothing Sound Healing experience indoors. Each session comes with a wellness goodie bag packed with juice, handmade camel milk soap, and a 25% spa discount.

Feeling peckish? Don’t miss the limited-time Wellness Menu at Epicure available on both days for Dhs175, think blueberry gazpacho, turmeric prawns, and avocado panna cotta. Wellness never tasted so good.

Meliá Desert Palm, Al Awir Road, Sat June 14 and June 21, book via email: nerea.vives@melia.com or naisam.khadar@melia.com, @meliadesertpalm

ICD Brookfield Place, Financial Centre

Saturday, June 14

Sound Bath

8am to 8:45am – start your morning with a serene sound healing session using vibrations from singing bowls and gongs to promote deep relaxation and inner balance.

Ice Bath

9am, 10am, or 12pm (1-hour sessions) – feel both empowered and calm as you conquer stress in a guided ice bath experience with a certified instructor.

Finding Comfort in the Uncomfortable

8am to 2pm – join Dubai-based wellness brand Endorphins for a transformative 6-hour experience focused on nervous system reset, resilience, and mindful practices.

Sunday, June 15

Mindfulness Painting

10am to 11am – close the weekend with a calming garden painting session designed to turn negatives into positives—with gentle tips for managing anxiety and stress.

ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Sat June 14 and Sun June 15, mandatory to book your spot via ICD’s Insta bio: @icdbrookfieldplace

Sohum Wellness Sanctuary, Al Quoz

Sohum Wellness Sanctuary welcomes the community to a month of conscious connection and soulful expression through a curated series of healing and wellness events focused on inner growth.

Sunday, June 15

Symphony of Healers

Experience a multi-sensory journey through 8 to 10 healing practices, sound therapy, guided meditation, energy work, and more all in one sacred space.

Perfect for: A deep energetic reset and holistic self-care.

Sunday, June 22

Candle-Making WorkshopGet hands-on and craft your own scented soy wax candle with guidance from Kinza Studio. The workshop includes a nourishing plant-based dish and a beverage from Tamma priced at Dhs275 per person.

Tuesday, June 25

New Moon Ceremony

Date: Tuesday, June 25 (Evening)

Join a moonlit gathering featuring guided release, fire ceremony, and sound healing. An opportunity to let go of emotional weight and set new intentions with clarity priced at Dhs262.50 per person.

Sohum Wellness Sanctuary, Al Quoz, bookings essential via: sohumwellness.com @sohumwellness

