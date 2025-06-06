From classic to creative, find a French toast to suit your morning mood…

Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but it’s also the most Instagrammable. And one dish that particularly pops on your feed is French toast. In our endless quest for the city’s best breakfasts, we’ve rounded up 7 of the most drool-worthy French toasts in Dubai…

Somewhere

One of the most photogenic French toasts in Dubai, Somewhere’s version is inspired by spicy, milky karak tea, with cool soft serve on the side and warm karak poured at the table (Dhs57).

Somewhere, Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall, Mon to Thurs 9am to 12am, Fri to Sun 9am to 1am. Tel: (6)00 555 551. @somewhere

The Sum of Us

Golden, gooey, and a little fruity Salted Caramel French Toast gets a luxe upgrade with poached plums and crème anglaise. (Dhs55).

The Sum of Us, Ground Floor, Burj Al Salam, World Trade Centre, daily 8am to 9pm. Tel: (0)56 445 7526.@thesumofus

Brunch & Cake

Everything about this café is made for the ‘Gram, and the Nutella French Toast (Dhs76) is no exception — stacked high, slathered in Nutella, drizzled with toasted milk, and topped with fresh berries, caramelised bananas, and crunchy pecans. It’s the kind of sweet overload we’re not sorry about..

Brunch & Cake, Wasl 51, Al Wasl Rd, Jumeirah 1, daily 8am to 10:30pm.@brunchandcake

Mitts & Trays

Homemade Brioche French Toast — thick, fluffy, and golden, served with your choice of fresh berries or cheesecake caramelised banana, finished with a generous drizzle of maple syrup. A sweet start worth waking up for (Dhs56)

Mitts & Trays, City Walk and Bluewaters Island, daily 8am to 11:30pm. @mittsandtraysuae

Izu Bakery

Chef Izu Ani offers a slice of Parisian perfection with his classic combination of French toast, berry compote and caramel cream (Dhs55).

Izu Bakery, Galeries Lafayette Dubai Mall, daily 10am to 5:30pm. @izubakery

Slab

When you want your French toast with a bit of heft, seek out Slab’s cornflake-crusted version, with a moist-maker of maple syrup and the freshness of berries. (Dhs65)

Slab, Mercato Mall, Jumeirah 1, Sun to Thurs 9am to 10:45pm, Fri and Sat 9am to 11:45pm. @slab.uae

Sarabeth’s

For purists on the hunt for French toasts in Dubai, this pretty saffron milk toast is topped with fresh berries, pistachios and whipped cream (Dhs59).

Sarabeth’s, City Walk, daily 7.30am to 11.30pm. @sarabeths.uae

