Calling all wizards, witches, and muggles…

If you want to experience the magical world of Harry Potter once again and in a different light, snap up tickets to see the Harry Potter Film Concert Series in Abu Dhabi.

As the show suggests, the audience will be able to watch Harry Potter on the big screen, but it will be accompanied by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra performing live. The film itself will be showcased on a 40-foot screen.

See, we told you. You will experience the movie in a whole different light, better than any surround system you may have at home.

The Harry Potter concert takes place on September 6 and 7, 2025, at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Tickets are available on etihadarena.ae

Now we know that there are eight movies in this series, but only the first two movies will be showcased during this series: The Philosopher’s Stone (on September 6) and The Chamber of Secrets (on September 7).

Every melodious note and tune from these movies will be played by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, really bringing the magic of these movies to life.

Just imagine hearing the iconic score live as we watch as Harry and crew see Hogwarts Castle for the very first time or seeing or hearing Hedwig once again, backed by his theme song. Wow… (Personally, we’d struggle to hold back tears at a few of these particular scenes.)

Other tunes you will hear include the Escape from the Dursleys, Gilderoy Lockhart (remember him…) accompanying tune, and the hilarious tune that backs the Snape versus Lockhart duel.

What are you waiting for? Dust off those brooms and fly on over to etihadarena.ae to secure your seats.

