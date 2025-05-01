Say his name three times…

Abu Dhabi has been on a roll lately, bringing in musical fans from across the city and the country with its lineup. We’ve heard the people sing with Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular just this month, and we will continue to sing some of the greatest tunes of all time when Mamma Mia! comes dancing into town in June 2025.

And now, the popular indoor arena on Yas Island, Etihad Arena, has just confirmed that BEETLEJUICE The Musical is coming to town.

The hilarious ghost is heading to Abu Dhabi from Thursday, November 20 to 30, 2025.

Sign up for tickets on etihadarena.ae where you will be able to nab pre-sale tickets for a starting price of Dhs99. All you need to do is sign up by adding in your name, email address, and country of residence.

The public sale will begin on May 8, 2025.

What is BEETLEJUICE The Musical about?

BEETLEJUICE The Musical is based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, BEETLEJUICE, and tells the story of Lydia Deetz. Lydia is a strange and unusual teenager dealing with grief from the loss of her mother and a neglectful father.

The house that they have recently moved into is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon with a thing for stripes. But thankfully, Lydia has a thing for ‘all-things-dead,’ and she calls on the ghosts to help scare away her father and stepmother.

Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits, and a whole (nether)world of pandemonium. Can you imagine the chaos that ensues?

We can’t wait to watch this! In the mean time, join us as we say… Beetlejuice… Beetlejuice… Beetlejuice…

