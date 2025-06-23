A long weekend is coming – here’s how to make the most of it

The UAE has officially declared Friday, June 27 a paid public holiday to mark Islamic New Year (1 Muharram 1447 AH). That means we’re looking at a relaxed three-day weekend from Friday to Sunday (June 27–29).

Whether you’re planning a short escape, cultural immersion, or just some quality downtime, these six curated ideas will help you fully enjoy the long weekend in Dubai.

Watch fireworks at Bluewaters Island

The city will come alive with Islamic New Year celebrations, and if previous years are anything to go by, you can expect a stunning fireworks display at Bluewaters Island, overlooking Ain Dubai. Pair the show with dinner at a nearby spot like The Spaniel or Alici for the ultimate evening out.

Location: Bluewaters Island, Dubai Marina

Step into the past at Al Seef and Heritage Village

Stroll along the Dubai Creek and explore Al Seef and the nearby Heritage Village in Al Shindagha. These beautifully preserved areas are packed with traditional architecture, souks, Emirati crafts, and cosy cafés that offer a perfect mix of nostalgia and atmosphere. It’s a low-key way to connect with Dubai’s roots during a reflective weekend.

Location: Al Seef and Al Shindagha, Bur Dubai

Discover local art at Alserkal Avenue

Dubai’s creative hub will be buzzing with exhibitions, pop-ups, and art talks this weekend. Wander through Alserkal Avenue’s industrial-chic warehouses turned galleries, enjoy a coffee at Nightjar or Appetite, and check out local design stores. It’s a cultural day out that’s always full of surprises.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alserkal Avenue (@alserkalavenue)

Location: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz

Reset with a desert yoga session

Want to start the Islamic New Year with intention? Book a sunrise yoga or sound healing session at desert wellness retreats like Bab Al Shams or Terra Solis. These peaceful sessions offer a chance to reset and realign under the morning sky, followed by breakfast and a day by the pool.

Location: Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, Terra Solis Dubai

Plan a picnic at Al Qudra Lakes

If you’re after a laid-back escape, Al Qudra Lakes is the place. Just 30 minutes from the city, the man-made lakes offer a slice of desert calm. Bring a blanket, snacks, and enjoy a scenic sunset picnic while spotting swans, ducks and wild oryx. Pro tip: get there by 5pm to avoid the heat.

Location: Al Qudra, Dubai outskirts

Book a last-minute staycation

A long weekend is the perfect excuse to check into one of Dubai’s dreamy resorts and soak up some uninterrupted R&R. Whether you’re after beachfront bliss, a rooftop pool with a view, or a full spa reset, the city’s top hotels have everything you need for a mini escape. Consider Anantara The Palm for overwater villas and island vibes, One&Only Royal Mirage for timeless Arabian elegance, or Address Beach Resort for its Insta-famous infinity pool and buzzing dining scene. For a laundry list of other options – read our best summer UAE staycation list here.

Location: Various locations across Dubai